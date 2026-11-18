The Bombay high court has delivered a significant ruling, quashing ICICI Bank's sanction to prosecute its former CEO Chanda Kochhar in the high-profile alleged loan fraud case linked to the Videocon Group, citing procedural lapses and a failure of the sanctioning authority to apply its mind.

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Key Points The Bombay high court quashed ICICI Bank's sanction to prosecute former CEO Chanda Kochhar in the alleged loan fraud case.

Justice Milind Jadhav ruled that the authority granting the sanction 'failed to apply its mind' and was not competent.

The court deemed the sanction order of May 15, 2023, illegal, unsustainable, and null and void.

Kochhar had petitioned the court, arguing that ICICI Bank did not follow proper procedure in granting the sanction.

The case involves a Rs 3,250 crore loan granted to the Videocon Group in 2012, with allegations of quid pro quo benefiting Kochhar's husband.

The Bombay high court on Wednesday quashed ICICI Bank's sanction to prosecute its former CEO Chanda Kochhar in a case involving alleged irregularities in loans provided to the Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group.

Single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav said the authority that granted the sanction had "failed to apply its mind".

Court's Ruling on Sanction

"It is writ large on the face of record that the impugned sanction dated May 15, 2023, is illegal and deserved to be quashed on the ground that the authority that granted the same is not a competent authority and it completely failed to apply its mind to the material, or lack thereof, placed before it while granting sanction," the court said.

The sanction order was unsustainable in law and hence rendered null and void, the HC said.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Kochhar claiming that ICICI Bank had not followed proper procedure while granting sanction to prosecute her.

Background of the Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in December 2022 in the alleged loan fraud case. The couple was granted interim bail in January 2023.

In June 2023, the CBI had informed a special court here that the bank had granted sanction to prosecute Chanda Kochhar as there appeared to be a quid pro quo (exchange of favours between two parties) in the loan given to Videocon.

Such a sanction is mandatory under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as a bank employee is deemed to be a public servant.

The case concerns a Rs 3,250 crore loan granted by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group in 2012, when Chanda Kochhar was heading the bank.

The CBI has alleged cheating and irregularities in the sanctioning of the loan.

According to the probe agency, Kochhar had cleared the loan to the Videocon Group because her husband and family stood to benefit from such transactions.

In return, her husband's company, Nu Renewable, allegedly received investment from Videocon, the CBI said.

The loan subsequently turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) and was classified as a case of bank fraud.