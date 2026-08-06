BLUE's AI Platform Revolutionises Enterprise Video Infrastructure

Discover how Bengaluru-based AI startup BLUE is revolutionising enterprise video infrastructure with its groundbreaking semantic codec, significantly reducing operational costs and transforming CCTV into an AI-ready data layer.

Key Points BLUE, an AI startup, has launched an AI-native enterprise video infrastructure platform.

The platform uses a semantic codec, an AI-driven compression technology for video data.

It reduces bandwidth by up to 90%, storage costs by 10x, and compute requirements by 5-10x.

This innovation leads to 30-40% lower operational expenses for large-scale camera deployments.

The technology, built in India, transforms conventional CCTV into a searchable, AI-ready data layer.

Bengaluru-headquartered AI startup BLUE has unveiled its AI-native enterprise video infrastructure platform, built on the world's first semantic codec for videos.

Semantic codec is an AI-driven compression technology that encodes the meaning (semantics) of the video data.

Revolutionising Enterprise Video Management

Designed for organisations managing large-scale camera deployments, the platform transforms conventional CCTV infrastructure into a searchable, AI-ready data layer, reducing bandwidth consumption by up to 90 per cent, lowering video storage costs by up to 10x, and cutting compute requirements for semantic video retrieval by 5-10x, resulting in up to 30-40 per cent lower operational expenses, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said BLUE has been deployed with leading enterprises in India and is getting encouraging customer response.

Addressing Growing Demand and Compliance

The innovation comes at a time when statutory compliance mandates are driving a sharp increase in enterprise video recording, thereby growing demand for storage infrastructure, bandwidth, GPU compute, and energy efficiency, the statement said.

Kunal Kislay, CEO, BLUE (KGraph AI Solutions Pvt Ltd) said today, more than a billion CCTV cameras are deployed worldwide, yet the vast majority of video generated by these systems remains an untapped source of enterprise intelligence.

"What gives us immense pride is that this breakthrough has been built in India, for the world. To ensure transparency in our claims, we have released a reproducible benchmarking against public CCTV video databases results convincingly proving the BLUE codec's superiority over compression mechanisms," Kislay said.

Pradeep V, Group Manager - IT, Britannia Industries Ltd said, "At Britannia, we are using BLUE vision AI solution for applications in manufacturing and warehouse operations. The compression technology within BLUE is helping us onboard hundreds of cameras across sites on a common platform."