Floe AI Model Tackles India's Multilingual Communication Challenges

Blue Machines AI introduces Floe, an innovative context-aware language detection model designed to empower AI agents to seamlessly navigate India's diverse multilingual communication landscape by understanding genuine language switch intent.

Key Points Blue Machines AI launched Floe, a proprietary context-aware language detection model for AI agents.

Floe distinguishes between everyday code-mixing and genuine language switches across voice and chat interactions.

The model supports over 10 Indic languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Odia and Punjabi.

It boasts an internally measured latency of less than 10 milliseconds, ensuring real-time conversational flow.

Floe enhances enterprise AI by analysing conversational context to understand user intent for language switching.

Blue Machines AI on Wednesday announced the launch of Floe, its proprietary context-aware language detection model, designed to help AI agents determine not only which language a customer is using, but also whether the customer actually intends to change the language of the conversation.

The company said the model distinguishes everyday code-mixing from genuine language switches across multimodal voice and chat interactions, supports more than 10 Indic languages and has demonstrated internally measured latency of less than 10 milliseconds.

Built for India's multilingual communication patterns, Floe currently support English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Odia and Punjabi, the company said in a statement.

Understanding Multilingual User Intent

"In enterprise conversations, language is not a static setting; it is a decision that can change during an interaction," said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, Blue Machines AI.

The challenge is not merely to identify the languages being spoken, but to understand which language the customer expects the agent to use, he added.

The model analyses words, parts of speech, sentence structure, short utterances and prior conversational context before deciding whether an AI agent should maintain its current response language or initiate a switch.

For instance, the phrase "Mera credit card block ho gaya hai" contains the English term "credit card", but its grammatical structure and conversational intent remain primarily Hindi.

The model uses broader conversational context to help the agent continue in Hindi unless there is sufficient evidence that the customer genuinely intends to switch languages.

The system is also designed to interpret short responses such as "haan", "okay", "correct" and "theek hai" without unnecessarily changing the conversation language, according to the statement.

Real-Time Performance and Integration

The company said the model has demonstrated internally measured latency of less than 10 milliseconds under production-scale conditions, allowing language decisions to occur within the real-time conversational path without introducing perceptible delay, the company said.

"For enterprise AI, language switching has to work inside the live conversational path without slowing the interaction down," said Abhishek Ranjan, Chief Technology Officer, Blue Machines AI.

"Our model is optimised for CPU inference and has demonstrated latency of less than 10 milliseconds under internally measured production-scale conditions."

Within the Blue Machines AI platform, the model's output informs orchestration decisions across speech recognition, conversational models, text-to-speech voice and pronunciation, regional terminology, language-specific prompts, compliance disclosures, escalation, routing and conversation analytics.