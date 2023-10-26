News
Rediff.com  » Business » Bloodbath on D-Street; Sensex tumbles 900 points

Bloodbath on D-Street; Sensex tumbles 900 points

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 26, 2023 17:29 IST
Sliding for the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex on Thursday plunged about 900 points to crash below the 64,000 level due to an across-the-board selloff amid heightened tension in the Middle East.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Besides sluggish trends in global markets, deep losses in auto, financial and energy stocks as well as fresh selling by foreign investors added to the gloom, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 900.91 points or 1.41 per cent to settle below the 64,000 mark at 63,148.15.

 

During the day, it plummeted 956.08 points or 1.49 per cent to 63,092.98.

The Nifty dived 264.90 points or 1.39 per cent to 18,857.25.

Since October 17, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 3,279.94 points or 4.93 per cent, while the Nifty fell 954.25 points or 4.81 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 4.06 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Titan, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro.

In contrast, Axis Bank, ITC, HCL Technologies, NTPC and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai ended in the green.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.65 per cent to $89.54 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,236.60 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

