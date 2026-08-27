Blinkit extends lead in quick commerce, outperforming rivals beyond major cities

Eternal's Blinkit is significantly widening its lead in India's competitive quick-commerce market, driven by an expansive dark store network and strategic penetration into over 180 cities beyond major metros, as highlighted in a new CLSA report.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy Blinkit on X/ANI Photo

Key Points Blinkit leads India's quick-commerce market, accounting for nearly 30% of dark stores in top 10 cities and over 34% nationally, with a leading store count in six major cities.

The company's exclusive presence in over 180 cities positions it for significant market share growth as quick commerce adoption spreads beyond India's largest metros.

Blinkit's superior store density supports faster delivery, broader assortment, and stronger operating leverage, reinforcing its competitive advantages.

Flipkart Minutes has surpassed Swiggy Instamart in dark store count and pincode coverage within the top 10 cities, indicating intense competition.

CLSA maintains a 'High-Conviction Outperform' rating on Blinkit's parent company, Eternal, citing its first-mover advantage and strong expansion strategy.

India's quick-commerce battle is tilting further in favour of Eternal's Blinkit, according to a new CLSA report.

The brokerage found that Blinkit now accounts for close to 30 per cent of dark stores across the country's top 10 cities and over 34 per cent nationally, and holds the leading store count in six of them, with Zepto leading in three of the remaining four.

Blinkit's exclusive presence in over 180 cities, CLSA said, positions it to capture outsized share as adoption spreads beyond India's largest metros.

Expansion and Market Penetration

The report said quick commerce players are deepening their presence in existing markets while selectively expanding into new geographies.

"Eternal's Blinkit continues to lead this expansion," it said.

The quick-commerce footprint has expanded to 477 cities nationally, per CLSA's tracking, with the top 10 cities alone accounting for 3,536 dark stores across the five players the brokerage monitors: Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes and BigBasket.

The report said Blinkit's superior store density supports faster delivery, broader assortment and stronger operating leverage, reinforcing competitive advantages versus peers.

In newly entered markets, the report said players appear to be adopting a measured rollout approach, with relatively smaller dark store footprints as they test local demand and unit economics before scaling.

Emerging Players and Competition

At the same time, emerging players are increasingly targeting geographies that remain underpenetrated by incumbents, seeking to establish an early foothold and secure first-mover advantages.

Notably, within the top 10 cities, the report said Flipkart Minutes has already surpassed Swiggy Instamart in both dark store count and pincode coverage.

Flipkart Minutes counted 627 dark stores in the top 10 cities against Swiggy Instamart's 615, CLSA's data showed, while BigBasket trailed the group with 497.

The report said Swiggy appears to be increasing its network density, consistent with the strategy highlighted at its investor day.

Over the past month, Swiggy has added the highest number of dark stores among the top three quick commerce players across the top 10 cities, a push CLSA said could support faster delivery times, improved customer experience and better utilisation of its existing logistics network.

Even so, Swiggy Instamart's total dark-store count in the top 10 cities now trails Flipkart Minutes, CLSA noted.

This highlights how quickly density gains can be offset by a rival's broader footprint.

Strategic Advantage Beyond Metros

The report said net pincode addition for quick commerce players lags the pincode expansion driven by the top three players, suggesting that they are targeting untapped geographies to secure a first-mover advantage before incumbent players establish a presence.

As these markets mature, established players may be able to scale more efficiently by leveraging existing consumer awareness and demand, reducing the need for significant category-building investments.

While competition remains intense in the largest cities, the gap in network presence becomes more pronounced as one moves beyond the top urban cities.

Blinkit maintains a leading footprint across most city cohorts, reflecting its focus on both depth in core markets and breadth across smaller cities.

Blinkit's share remains resilient and improves outside the largest cities, indicating a stronger penetration of emerging markets and underserved geographies.

This broad-based presence, coupled with its exclusive footprint across numerous cities, could provide a first-mover advantage as quick commerce adoption expands beyond major metropolitan areas.

City-Level Performance and Outlook

City-level data bear this out: Bangalore has the largest dark-store base of any city at 735, with Blinkit's 180 stores leading all players there, according to CLSA's breakdown.

Zepto leads in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai.

In Hyderabad, its 127 stores outnumber Blinkit's 107.

Flipkart Minutes holds the top spot in Kolkata with 72 stores, ahead of Blinkit's 64.

Mumbai posted the highest pincode coverage among the top 10 cities at 114, while Gurgaon had the lowest, at 24, despite housing 225 dark stores.

"The first-mover positioning could enable Blinkit to capture a disproportionate share of future quick commerce adoption as growth expands beyond Tier-1 cities," said the report. CLSA reiterated its High-Conviction Outperform rating on Eternal, Blinkit's parent company, with a target price of Rs506, implying 53.5 per cent upside.

The brokerage values Blinkit at a 57-times price-to-earnings multiple, a 15 per cent discount to the 67-times multiple it applies to brick-and-mortar retailer DMart, reflecting Blinkit's comparatively lower profitability and less-mature business model.

By contrast, CLSA kept Swiggy at Hold, with a target price of Rs312, implying just 8.7 per cent upside.

Risks to the Eternal thesis, CLSA said, include subdued urban consumer sentiment, intensifying competition and regulatory strictness, including the potential for the government-backed ONDC network to weigh on take rates.

For Swiggy, the brokerage flagged the risk that under-utilised new dark stores could deepen adjusted EBITDA losses.