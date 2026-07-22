Bira 91 Founder Ankur Jain Exits Board, Executive Roles Following Settlement

Bira 91 founder Ankur Jain and his family have officially stepped down from the board and executive positions of parent company B9 Beverages, concluding a complex settlement with lenders and investors to pave the way for the craft beer maker's future.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Ankur Jain, founder of Bira 91, and his family have resigned from the board and executive roles at B9 Beverages following a settlement with lenders and investors.

The settlement involved nearly 30 stakeholders and took months of negotiation to finalise, leading to the withdrawal of all claims and litigation.

Jain's personal guarantees for corporate loans will be released, and the promoter family has reportedly given up its 17.8 per cent stake in the company.

Jain acknowledged the company's financial struggles, including defaulting on loans and an inability to raise capital recently, and apologised to employees for delayed dues.

Bira 91 is now seeking fresh capital, a clear balance sheet, and new management to guide its next phase of growth.

Bira 91 founder Ankur Jain has stepped down from the board and executive positions of the company's parent entity B9 Beverages, along with his family, after reaching a settlement with the craft beer maker's lenders and investors at the company.

In a three-page letter, dated July 21, to employees and stakeholders, Jain said the settlement - involving nearly 30 stakeholders with "genuinely different, often competing interests" - had taken months of painstaking negotiation to conclude.

Settlement Details and Future Plans

"We have now reached that settlement.

"As part of it, my family and I will be stepping away - from the board, and from our executive positions - with immediate effect," Jain said in the letter, which he posted on his LinkedIn account.

"Bira 91 needs fresh capital, a clear balance sheet, and a management team that can build the next phase without the weight of everything that came before," Jain said, adding that he would support a smooth handover.

As part of the deal, both sides have agreed to withdraw all claims and litigation against each other, and the personal guarantees given over the years by Jain for corporate loans will be released.

"It is, in every sense, a clean and full close of this chapter," said Jain, the founder CEO of B9 Beverages, makers of Bira 91 craft beer.

Financial Challenges and Apologies

B9 Beverages has defaulted in the payment of most of its loan facilities availed from banks and financial institutions, for which the promoters had pledged their own holding in the company.

Jain was facing pressure from strategic investors such as Kirin Holdings Singapore, with 20.1 per cent, followed by 14.6 per cent of Peak XV (Formerly Sequoia India), besides others.

Reports indicate that the promoter family has also given up its roughly 17.8 per cent stake in the company jointly held by Ankur Jain, Sashi Jain and their investment arm Day1 Advisory.

Jain said the company's next phase required fresh leadership and financial discipline.

He also apologised to employees over delayed dues.

"I am sorry to every employee who didn't get what they were owed, when they were owed it. That is on me," he said.

Bira 91's Journey and Jain's Next Steps

Jain, who founded Bira 91 in 2015 around the positioning "Refreshingly Modern Beers, Imagined in India," acknowledged that the company had come close to shutting down on multiple occasions over the past decade, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, but had always found a way through, until the last year and a half, when it could not raise capital "at any cost, under any terms."

Regarding his future plans, Jain signalled the intent to build again with members of his core team, naming several close colleagues.

"As I get on to my next act, it would be an honour to build it with you again, and this time, better," he said though he did not disclose details of any new venture.

Jain said he would continue to back Bira 91 "from the sidelines" and expressed hope that the brand had "decades still ahead of it" under new ownership and management.