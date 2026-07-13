How BikeWo And Kwik Flite Are Revolutionising India's Logistics

BikeWo Green Tech and Kwik Flite Support are collaborating to develop an integrated air cargo and multimodal freight platform, aiming to revolutionise India's logistics infrastructure for high-value and time-sensitive goods.

Key Points BikeWo Green Tech and Kwik Flite Support are partnering to develop an integrated air cargo and multimodal freight platform.

The collaboration aims to enhance logistics for high-value and time-sensitive goods across sectors like healthcare, e-commerce, and automotive.

The pilot project will explore connecting metropolitan cities with Tier-II and Tier-III markets using combined road and aviation logistics.

This partnership seeks to build next-generation logistics infrastructure for India, leveraging technology for future-ready transportation.

Future opportunities include regional air logistics, express cargo, advanced air mobility, and drone-enabled logistics.

BikeWo Green Tech on Monday said it has signed an initial pact with Kwik Flite Support to jointly develop an integrated air cargo, aviation logistics, and multimodal freight platform that complements its expanding mobility and logistics ecosystem.

Under the proposed tie-up, the companies will jointly explore and evaluate pilot air cargo operations, assess commercial opportunities, and develop scalable operating models for high-value and time-sensitive logistics, mobility and logistics operator, BikeWo said.

Focus On Key Sectors

The proposed pilot will initially focus on sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, electronics, automotive components, industrial spare parts, and enterprise supply chains, it said.

"This collaboration enables us to evaluate air cargo as a strategic extension of our logistics platform and reinforces our commitment to building next-generation logistics infrastructure for India. By combining road mobility with aviation capabilities, we aim to explore innovative logistics solutions that can better serve enterprises across diverse industries," BikeWo Green Tech Ltd CEO Hiten Pal Saklani said.

Expanding Integrated Mobility

Operating under the brand KlikAir, Kwik Flite Support provides aviation and air logistics solutions. The collaboration aligns with BikeWo's broader strategy of expanding its presence across integrated mobility and logistics while leveraging technology to build future-ready transportation infrastructure, it said.

Subject to successful pilot outcomes, BikeWo and KlikAir will explore the feasibility of establishing a scalable, technology-enabled air cargo platform connecting metropolitan cities with Tier-II and Tier-III markets through an integrated network of road and aviation logistics, the company said.

The partnership will also evaluate future opportunities in regional air logistics, express cargo services, advanced air mobility, drone-enabled logistics, and other emerging transportation technologies.

"Combining BikeWo's logistics capabilities with KlikAir's aviation expertise creates an exciting opportunity to explore innovative air cargo solutions for India's rapidly evolving logistics market," said Prem Kumar, Director, Kwik Flite Support Private Limited.