Bihar's economy may grow to $1.1 trillion by 2046-47: CII report

Bihar's economy is expected to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2046-47, considering the state's huge underlying potential, a report by industry body CII said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Bihar's chief minister and leader of Janata Dal United party Nitish Kumar. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In the immediate term, CII estimated the state's economy to grow more than double to $219 billion by 2030, in an optimistic scenario.

"CII estimates the Bihar's economy to more than double by 2030-31 and reach $219 billion levels (the optimistic scenario).

"Over a longer horizon, the economy is expected to reach the size of $1.1 trillion by 2046-47," said the report titled "Bihar: A $1-trillion Economy," released at the 4th CII East India Summit in Mumbai.