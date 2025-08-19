HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar's economy may grow to $1.1 trillion by 2046-47: CII report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read
August 19, 2025 15:42 IST

Bihar's economy is expected to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2046-47, considering the state's huge underlying potential, a report by industry body CII said on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar

IMAGE: Bihar's chief minister and leader of Janata Dal United party Nitish Kumar. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In the immediate term, CII estimated the state's economy to grow more than double to $219 billion by 2030, in an optimistic scenario.

 

"CII estimates the Bihar's economy to more than double by 2030-31 and reach $219 billion levels (the optimistic scenario).

"Over a longer horizon, the economy is expected to reach the size of $1.1 trillion by 2046-47," said the report titled "Bihar: A $1-trillion Economy," released at the 4th CII East India Summit in Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
