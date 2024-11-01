News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Bibek Debroy, chief of PM's economic council, passes away

Bibek Debroy, chief of PM's economic council, passes away

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 01, 2024 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy passed away this morning, a senior EAC-PM official said.

Bibek Debroy

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

He was admitted to AIIMS.

Debroy (69) was educated in Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur; Presidency College, Kolkata; Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge.

 

He had worked in Presidency College, Kolkata; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi; and also as the Director of a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project on legal reforms.

He was also a Member of NITI Aayog up to June 5, 2019.

He has authored/edited several books, papers and popular articles and has also been a consulting/contributing editor with several newspapers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Debroy's passing and called him a "towering scholar".

"Dr Bibek Debroy ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more.

"Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape.

"Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth," he said in a post on X.

He also shared a picture of himself with Debroy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Did Bibek Debroy Say About Constitution?
What Did Bibek Debroy Say About Constitution?
How Urban Flooding Affects Lives
How Urban Flooding Affects Lives
Govt losing revenue due to GST: Bibek Debroy
Govt losing revenue due to GST: Bibek Debroy
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
3rd Test PIX: Sundar's double strike stumps Kiwis
3rd Test PIX: Sundar's double strike stumps Kiwis
Historic! Diyas Light Up Srinagar
Historic! Diyas Light Up Srinagar
Perez vs Lawson: A new F1 rivalry ignites!
Perez vs Lawson: A new F1 rivalry ignites!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Tackling Heatwaves In Cities
Tackling Heatwaves In Cities
Travels with the Ramayana
Travels with the Ramayana

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances