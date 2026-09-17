Why BharatPe Supports The New UPI MDR Framework

BharatPe has publicly endorsed the new UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework, which introduces a 0.4% fee on transactions over Rs 2,000, while simultaneously disavowing former co-founder Ashneer Grover's strong criticism of the policy change.

Photograph: Ashneer Grover via Twitter

Key Points BharatPe publicly supports the new UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework, distancing itself from former co-founder Ashneer Grover's criticism.

Ashneer Grover had sharply criticised the new 0.4% UPI MDR fee on transactions over Rs 2,000, calling it a 'regressive step'.

The government introduced a 0.4% fee on UPI merchant transfers exceeding Rs 2,000, effective October 15, after nearly six years of free service.

BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi stated that the new framework will strengthen digital payment economics, protect consumers, and ensure micro and small merchants remain unaffected by charges.

The new MDR aims to build a sustainable and robust payments ecosystem, expanding merchant acceptance and digital payment adoption in underserved markets.

Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday came out in strong support of the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework for UPI merchant transactions, while firmly distancing itself from statements made by its former co-founder and CEO Ashneer Grover.

Clarifying that Grover's remarks do not reflect the company's stance, BharatPe said his views were made strictly in an individual capacity. "Grover has had no association with BharatPe since 2024 and is neither a shareholder nor associated with the company in any capacity," a company spokesperson said, urging the media not to attribute his statements to the firm.

BharatPe Distances Itself From Grover's Criticism

The clarification comes following Grover's sharp criticism of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) MDR changes on social media and industry panels. "Any MDR on UPI will kill the one thing in India which is working like clockwork, i.e., mobile payments. It's a regressive step the government should reconsider," Grover had said in a post on X.

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government earlier this week introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the platform from October 15 while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.

Strengthening India's Digital Payments Ecosystem

Contrasting Grover's view, BharatPe said that the new mechanism will strengthen the economics of digital payments while continuing to protect consumers as well as micro and small merchants. "The new MDR framework proves that UPI will remain free for consumers while building a sustainable, robust and stronger payments ecosystem. Consumers continue to pay no charges for UPI, while micro and small merchants under the P2P framework remain protected with Zero MDR," BharatPe Chief Executive Officer Nalin Negi said.

Negi added that around 96 per cent of person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions will remain unaffected by the changes. The framework creates resources to expand merchant acceptance, infrastructure, and digital payment adoption, particularly across smaller towns and underserved markets, he said.