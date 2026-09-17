BharatPe Supports UPI MDR Changes, Distances From Ashneer Grover's Criticism

Fintech giant BharatPe has officially endorsed India's new UPI MDR framework, which introduces a 0.4% fee on larger merchant transactions, while clarifying its separation from former co-founder Ashneer Grover's opposing views.
Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday came out in strong support of the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework for UPI merchant transactions, while firmly distancing itself from statements made by its former co-founder and CEO Ashneer Grover. Clarifying that Grover's remarks do not reflect the company's stance, BharatPe said his views were made strictly in an individual capacity.
Key Points
- BharatPe supports the new UPI MDR framework for merchant transactions.
- The company has publicly distanced itself from former co-founder Ashneer Grover's criticism of the MDR changes.
- Grover's remarks on UPI MDR are considered personal, as he has no association with BharatPe since 2024.
- The new framework introduces a 0.4% fee on UPI transfers over Rs 2,000 to merchants, effective October 15.
- BharatPe believes the changes will strengthen digital payment economics, protect consumers, and keep UPI free for most transactions.