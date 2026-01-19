HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Business » Dream debut for Bharat Coking Coal; shares skyrocket nearly 77% at close

Dream debut for Bharat Coking Coal; shares skyrocket nearly 77% at close

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 19, 2026 18:28 IST

Shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd on Monday made a bumper stock market debut and ended with a premium of nearly 77 per cent, commanding a market valuation of Rs 18,935 crore.

Coal

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The stock was listed at Rs 45.21, a steep premium of 96.56 per cent from the issue price of Rs 23 on the BSE.

Later, it ended at Rs 40.66, reflecting a surge of 76.78 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at Rs 45, up 95.65 per cent.

 

Shares of the firm ended at Rs 40.58, registering a jump of 76.43 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 18,935.36 crore.

The sharp jump in the stock came on a day when the equity markets faced selling pressure.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 324.17 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 83,246.18.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 108.85 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,585.50.

The initial public offering of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd was subscribed to a massive 146.81 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday last week, led by heavy investors' participation.

The Rs 1,071 crore IPO had a price band of Rs 21-23 per share.

The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding on January 9.

The company's IPO was the first mainboard issue of 2026.

The company was incorporated in 1972 to mine and supply coking coal concentrated in mines at Jharia, Jharkhand, and Raniganj, West Bengal, coalfields.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
