Karnataka Gears Up For Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026

Karnataka is actively preparing for the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, a major event themed "AI & Beyond" that promises to unite global technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to explore frontier technologies and foster future collaborations.

Key Points Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge chaired a review meeting for the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 on Monday.

The summit, themed "AI & Beyond," will take place from November 1719, 2026, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

Over 1,800 exhibitors are expected, covering AI, DeepTech, biotechnology, electronics, semiconductors, and robotics.

A dedicated Robotics and Autonomous Systems Pavilion, spanning over 50,000 sq. ft., will showcase 101 robotics and drone startups.

The Trends Stage will host leading voices from industry and government to discuss emerging technological breakthroughs and policy frameworks.

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday chaired a review meeting to assess preparations for the 29th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, scheduled to be held from November 1719 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre here.

Held under the theme "AI & Beyond," the summit, organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka, in association with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), will bring together technology leaders, entrepreneurs, startups, investors, researchers, policymakers and international stakeholders, the Minister's office said, in a statement.

Diverse Tech Showcase

According to the statement, with more than 1,800 exhibitors expected, Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2026 will feature a diverse programme spanning artificial intelligence, DeepTech, biotechnology, electronics and semiconductors, robotics, startups and other frontier technologies.

Beyond the conference sessions, visitors can look forward to discovering emerging technologies, meeting innovators, exploring investment opportunities and engaging with ideas that could shape the next phase of technological advancement, it said.

"Bengaluru Tech Summit has consistently provided a platform for ideas, innovation and collaboration to come together. This year, under the theme 'AI & Beyond', we want visitors to experience the possibilities of emerging technologies first-hand, while creating opportunities for startups, researchers, investors and industry leaders to connect," Kharge said.

From DeepTech and robotics to global technology partnerships, BTS 2026 will reflect Karnataka's ambition to remain at the forefront of India's technology journey, he said.

From live technology demonstrations to startup showcases and global innovation conversations, BTS 2026 will offer visitors multiple opportunities to explore the technologies and ideas shaping tomorrow, the Minister's office said.

Key Discussions And Opportunities

At the heart of BTS 2026 will be the Trends Stage, the summit's flagship conference platform, bringing together leading voices from industry and government in India and across the world, it said.

With a focus on artificial intelligence and DeepTech, discussions will explore emerging technological breakthroughs, industry transformations, evolving business models and the policy frameworks shaping the future of technology, officials said.

The conversations will also examine digital transformation, technology leadership and India's role in the global innovation landscape, they added.

For entrepreneurs and emerging innovators, BTS 2026 will offer opportunities to connect with investors, industry leaders and potential partners, they added.

Robotics And Autonomous Systems Pavilion

Among the attractions at BTS 2026 will be a dedicated Robotics and Autonomous Systems Pavilion spanning more than 50,000 sq. ft., developed in partnership with Bharat1.ai, it said.

Nearly 101 robotics and drone startups are expected to participate, showcasing emerging capabilities across robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, drones and advanced hardware, the statement said.

The pavilion is expected to feature conversational humanoids, quadruped robot races, autonomous racing systems, warehouse drones, industrial AI robots and an AI Digital Twin Simulator of Bengaluru. Dedicated zones will offer live demonstrations, interactive experiences, startup exhibits, research displays and pitching opportunities, it said.