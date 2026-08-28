Banks Oppose Subhash Chandra Repayment Plan

'Resolution plan with this much haircut is totally unviable.'

IMAGE: Essel group founder Subhash Chandra addresses a press conferenc in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, is weighing an appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) approval to a resolution plan under which Essel group founder Subhash Chandra has to pay Rs 6.25 crore as a 'personal guarantor' against admitted claims of Rs 22,000.57 crore.

The lender noted it had opposed the settlement and voted against the resolution, which was approved by a majority of creditors.

While considering an appeal to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), HDFC Bank said: 'With regard to the referred NCLT matter, HDFC Bank's admitted claim was only 3.2 per cent of the total stated amount.'

The loan was inherited from HDFC Ltd, merged with HDFC Bank in 2023.

Key Points HDFC Bank is considering challenging the NCLT-approved resolution plan before NCLAT.

The plan distributes Rs 6.25 crore against admitted claims of over Rs 22,000 crore.

Subhash Chandra says he only signed personal guarantees and disputes the claim calculations.

LIC Housing Finance and several banks have opposed the resolution and are exploring appeals.

Chandra, however, has disputed the size of the claims underlying the insolvency proceedings, saying the relevant claims totalled about Rs 3,992 crore, and not over Rs 22,000 crore.

He said he had not personally borrowed money from any of the lenders involved and was facing insolvency proceedings only as a personal guarantor for loans raised by companies associated with the Essel group.

'There is no personal borrowing by Dr Subhash Chandra from any of the creditors named in the order or from any other creditor/lender. He only signed personal guarantees,' Chandra said in a statement.

The total guarantees he had signed amounted to approximately Rs 22,000 crore and that the repayment plan was approved by 80.814 per cent of creditors when the resolution professional put it to vote, he added.

Many of the remaining 19.186 per cent, he added, did not vote despite the resolution being open for several days.

Chandra Disputes Claim Size

The proposed recovery has also drawn opposition from some other lenders, too.

A senior banking executive said the recovery was unacceptable to creditors.

"Resolution plan with this much haircut is totally unviable. We are also exploring to file an appeal with NCLAT," the executive said.

Lenders Oppose Haircut

Government sources sought to dispel the perception that the NCLT's approval of a repayment plan for Chandra meant a 99.97 per cent loss on the loans.

They stressed the Rs 22,000.57 crore figure represented claims admitted against Chandra in his capacity as a personal guarantor for loans taken by several Essel/Zee-linked companies, not debt personally borrowed by him.

The principal corporate borrowers, the sources said, remain liable for their debts and the repayment plan 'envisages' about Rs 1,494 crore in payments by those borrowers, apart from Chandra's personal contribution.

Several major lenders had voted against the plan.

LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL) had a 6.09 per cent voting share, HDFC Bank 3.17 per cent, Axis Bank 2.86 per cent, Canara Bank 1.60 per cent, IDBI Trusteeship Services, for the Franklin Templeton fund, 3.36 per cent, RBL Bank 0.55 per cent and Union Bank of India (UK) 0.76 per cent.

IndusInd Bank, with a 1.11 per cent voting share, did not vote, while Indiabulls Housing Finance, with a 1.98 per cent share, voted in favour.

NCLT Order Explained

In a statement to exchanges on Thursday, LICHFL said it continued to hold and enforce its security interest over the secured assets against which the financial facilities had been granted and which had been charged or mortgaged in its favour.

'Accordingly, LICHFL continues to hold and retain all its rights, security interests, enforcement remedies and recovery avenues over the said secured assets in accordance with applicable provisions of law.'

For LICHFL, the admitted claim was Rs 1,322.39 crore, against which the repayment plan provided for Rs 38.09 lakh -- about 0.028 per cent of its admitted dues, according to the NCLT order.

LICHFL had strongly opposed the plan, arguing before the tribunal that such a small repayment could not justify its approval.

It described the payment terms as 'unviable and unlawful' and questioned the treatment of the proposed payment as indicative rather than certain.

The case stems from insolvency proceedings against Chandra as a personal guarantor for loans taken by companies associated with him.

Indiabulls Housing Finance had approached the NCLT after the dues were not repaid.

During the proceedings, Chandra submitted a repayment plan to settle creditors' claims.

The NCLT has approved the plan subject to changes in the list of eligible creditors and redistribution of the Rs 6.25 crore corpus.

The plan is binding on creditors covered by it, including those that voted against it.

The order also says that once a discharge order is passed under Section 138 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, creditors cannot continue to pursue the personal guarantor for past dues covered by that discharge.

What Happens Next

The provisions make an appeal significant for dissenting lenders.

At the NCLAT, banks can challenge the approval of the plan, the voting process and the treatment of creditor claims.

Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates, noted the Rs 6.25 crore is the total distribution corpus against admitted claims of about Rs 22,006 crore, "translating into an exceptionally small recovery and a haircut exceeding 99.9 per cent."

"Distribution is broadly proportionate to admitted eligible claims," Patel said.

The NCLT's directions, he added, do not increase the corpus but require certain unsupported claims to be excluded and their allocated share redistributed among eligible creditors, marginally increasing recoveries for others.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff