Banking shares lead gains; Sensex climbs 535 points

Banking shares lead gains; Sensex climbs 535 points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: January 28, 2025 17:43 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after two straight days of steep decline driven by intense buying in banking and rate-sensitive stocks as the RBI decided to inject liquidity into the financial system.

Broker

Photograph: Savita Kirloskar/Reuters

The 30-share Sensex climbed 535.24 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 75,901.41. During the day, the benchmark surged 1,146.79 points or 1.52 per cent to hit a high of 76,512.96.

 

The broader 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 128.10 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 22,957.25.

In the intraday session, the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 308.8 points or 1.35 per cent to 23,137.95.

Among the Sensex shares, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers.

Sun Pharmaceutical, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, HCL Technologies, NTPC, Power Grid, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo ended in the negative territory and Hong Kong in the green. Meanwhile, markets in Seoul and Shanghai were closed for the holidays.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.62 per cent to $77.56 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Vintage Car Show Will Amaze You!
Why Mid, Smallcap Stocks Are Crashing In 2025
500 Years For You To Match CEO's Pay!
Will Nirmalaji Target Fiscal Deficit?
What Direction Will The Budget Take?
