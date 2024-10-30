News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Banking, financial stocks drag Sensex down by 427 points

Banking, financial stocks drag Sensex down by 427 points

Source: PTI
October 30, 2024 18:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Wednesday, dragged down by banking and financial stocks amid weak trends in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Besides, weak earnings numbers and persistent foreign fund outflows impacted  market sentiments, traders said.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 426.85 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at 79,942.18.

The NSE Nifty dropped 126 points or 0.51 per cent to 24,340.85.

 

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank,  NTPC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

In contrast, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, ITC and UltraTech Cement defied broader market trends and ended in positive territory.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 548.69 crore, according to exchange data.

"In the near term, the market will be influenced by two factors - one positive and the other negative.

"The positive is the sharp decline in FII selling to just Rs 548 crore on Tuesday.

"This is an indication that the FII tactical trade of 'Sell India, Buy China' is coming to an end.

"With more Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) and retail money coming to the market and FII selling tapering off, the market may get a near-term boost, aided by the festive mood. But the uptrend is unlikely to sustain since the Q2 earnings numbers indicate softness in earnings for FY25," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Tokyo ended in the positive territory.

European markets were trading lower. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.63 per cent to $71.57 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Automakers On Luxe Top Gear To Woo Buyers
Automakers On Luxe Top Gear To Woo Buyers
What Does Lokesh Want From Satya Nadella?
What Does Lokesh Want From Satya Nadella?
Why Ratan Really Fell Out With Cyrus
Why Ratan Really Fell Out With Cyrus
Indian, China complete troop disengagement
Indian, China complete troop disengagement
Who will LSG retain post-KL Rahul era?
Who will LSG retain post-KL Rahul era?
Will India Play 4 Spinners In Mumbai?
Will India Play 4 Spinners In Mumbai?
De Zorzi, Mulder power SA to mammoth total
De Zorzi, Mulder power SA to mammoth total

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Modi's AI Mission Set To Take Off
Modi's AI Mission Set To Take Off
AI-Vistara Merger: What You Must Know
AI-Vistara Merger: What You Must Know

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances