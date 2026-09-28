Bank Unions Postpone Nationwide Strike Over Five-Day Work Week Demand

Indian bank unions have deferred their planned three-day nationwide strike following assurances from the Indian Banks' Association to form a high-level committee to address demands such as a five-day work week and modifications to the PLI scheme for senior officers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bank unions have deferred a three-day nationwide strike that was scheduled to begin on Monday, September 28.

The decision followed assurances from the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to address key demands, including a five-day work week.

A high-level committee will be formed by the IBA and UFBU to deliberate on declaring remaining Saturdays as holidays.

Discussions will also commence on modifying the PLI scheme for Scale IV and above officers.

Residual issues from minutes dated March 8, 2024, are also slated for expeditious resolution.

Bank unions on Sunday deferred their three-day nationwide strike following assurance from the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on their demands, including a five-day work week.

The strike call beginning Monday was given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which coincides with half-yearly closing.

IBA's Assurances and Committee Formation

With the postponement of the strike, banks would function on Monday.

"A high-level committee of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays.

"This committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all the stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all the stakeholders, more importantly, the customers," the UFBU said in a statement.

Addressing PLI Scheme and Other Issues

As regards the PLI scheme for Scale IV and above officers, the discussions can start with the IBA to propose modifications in the scheme to the government to address the observations of the unions/associations, it said.

The residual issues as listed in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, will be discussed between the parties for expeditious resolution, it said.

In view of the above, it was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred, it added.