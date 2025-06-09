HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Bank stocks drive Sensex up 256 points

Bank stocks drive Sensex up 256 points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 09, 2025 17:06 IST

x

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the fourth day in a row on Monday following a rally in global markets and upbeat investors' sentiment after the RBI's jumbo 50 basis points rate cut.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 256.22 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 82,445.21, driven by buying in bank stocks.

During the day, it jumped 480.01 points or 0.58 per cent to 82,669.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 100.15 points or 0.40 per cent to 25,103.20.

Optimism over a new round of trade talks between the US and China also drove the markets higher.

 

Among Sensex stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC were the biggest gainers.

However, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,009.71 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.30 per cent to $66.67 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's BPO Industry Gets AI Makeover
India's BPO Industry Gets AI Makeover
'Curbing air access is like shooting yourself in foot'
'Curbing air access is like shooting yourself in foot'
Why Unlisted NSE Shares Are Seeing A Surge
Why Unlisted NSE Shares Are Seeing A Surge
HDFC Bank for legal remedies against Lilavati Trust
HDFC Bank for legal remedies against Lilavati Trust
Operation Sindoor casts shadow on car sales in May
Operation Sindoor casts shadow on car sales in May

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Coco's Family Built Grand Slam Champ

webstory image 2

Shilpa Shetty's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Fave Tastes Of India

VIDEOS

Janhvi's stunning look at Sonam's birthday bash1:00

Janhvi's stunning look at Sonam's birthday bash

'Sonam was 'mentally unwell, crying': Dhaba owner reveals details1:41

'Sonam was 'mentally unwell, crying': Dhaba owner reveals...

VIDEO: Explosion hits Singapore-flagged ship off Kerala coast0:18

VIDEO: Explosion hits Singapore-flagged ship off Kerala...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD