How Bank Of Baroda's New App Revolutionises Digital Payments

Bank of Baroda has launched its AI-powered 'bob World 2.0' mobile app, integrating voice commands for seamless payment transactions and offering personalised financial management tools to enhance customer experience.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bank of Baroda's 'bob World 2.0' app now features voice-command integration for initiating and executing payment transactions.

The AI-powered app includes a personal finance management module to help users gain a holistic view of their finances.

'bob World 2.0' offers persona-based experiences tailored for diverse customer segments like senior citizens, women, NRIs, and millennials.

The app incorporates a multi-layered security framework to ensure real-time protection for user transactions and data.

The enhanced mobile banking application was officially launched at the recent Global Fintech Fest.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has integrated a voice-command feature into its mobile app, enabling users to initiate and execute payment transactions verbally.

Experience Seamless Banking With Voice Commands

The artificial intelligence-powered 'bob World 2.0' app also has a personal finance management module, which lets a customer get a holistic view of finances to improve financial wellness, according to a statement.

"Customers expect experiences that are intuitive, intelligent, secure and highly personalised. With bob World 2.0, we have reimagined mobile banking around our customers' needs," the bank's managing director and chief executive Debdatta Chand said.

The new app has a 'voice-enabled payments and navigation' capability, letting users initiate transactions and access functionalities through voice commands and the finance module, the statement said.

It also has a persona-based customer experience tailored to individual customers' needs, such as senior citizens, women, NRIs, and millennials, as well as a multi-layered security framework that provides real-time protection, it added.

The app was launched at last week's Global Fintech Fest in the presence of Sanjay Lohia, Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and the bank management, including Chand.