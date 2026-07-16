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Bandhan Bank Introduces Digital PF Payment Service For Businesses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk July 16, 2026 18:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bandhan Bank has unveiled an innovative digital Provident Fund (PF) payment service, seamlessly integrated with the EPFO, empowering its business clients to efficiently manage statutory payments and enhance operational compliance.

Key Points

  • Bandhan Bank launches digital PF payment service for business customers.
  • Service integrated with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
  • Enables statutory PF payments via Bandhan Bank's internet banking platform.
  • Offers real-time transaction confirmations and instant challan downloads.
  • Aims to streamline payments, optimise cash flows, and ensure timely compliance.
City-based Bandhan Bank on Thursday launched a Provident Fund (PF) payment service integrated with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), enabling its business customers to make statutory PF payments through the bank's digital banking channels.

Streamlining Business Compliance

 
Under the integration, establishments can initiate PF payments on the EPFO portal and complete the transactions through Bandhan Bank's internet banking platform, the lender said in a statement.

The service provides real-time transaction confirmations and instant challan downloads, allowing faster processing and improved operational efficiency.

The bank said the facility is aimed at helping businesses streamline statutory payments, optimise cash flows and ensure timely compliance with EPFO requirements.

The launch expands Bandhan Bank's portfolio of digital transaction banking solutions as it continues to invest in technology-driven services to support the evolving digital banking needs of enterprises.
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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bandhan bank pf paymentepfo integrationdigital pf paymentsbusiness statutory paymentsonline challan download

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