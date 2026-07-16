Bandhan Bank Introduces Digital PF Payment Service For Businesses

Bandhan Bank has unveiled an innovative digital Provident Fund (PF) payment service, seamlessly integrated with the EPFO, empowering its business clients to efficiently manage statutory payments and enhance operational compliance.
City-based Bandhan Bank on Thursday launched a Provident Fund (PF) payment service integrated with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), enabling its business customers to make statutory PF payments through the bank's digital banking channels.
Key Points
- Bandhan Bank launches digital PF payment service for business customers.
- Service integrated with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
- Enables statutory PF payments via Bandhan Bank's internet banking platform.
- Offers real-time transaction confirmations and instant challan downloads.
- Aims to streamline payments, optimise cash flows, and ensure timely compliance.