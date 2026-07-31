Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Rise on Bajaj Finance Q1 result

Indian stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded higher in early deals, propelled by a robust 6 per cent surge in Bajaj Finance shares following its impressive Q1 FY27 earnings, alongside sustained foreign fund inflows and declining crude oil prices.

Photograph: Savita Kirloskar/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Bajaj Finance shares surged over 6 per cent after reporting a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 6,081 crore for the June quarter of FY27.

The strong performance of Bajaj Finance, along with sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, contributed to the positive sentiment in early market trading.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,623.51 crore on Thursday, indicating continued interest in Indian markets.

A decline in Brent crude oil prices, trading 0.98 per cent lower at USD 88.16 per barrel, also supported market gains.

Despite overall gains, profit-taking in IT stocks like Infosys and TCS limited the broader market rally.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early deals on Friday tracking a sharp rally in Bajaj Finance, foreign fund inflows and a decline in crude oil prices.

Profit-taking in IT stock, however, restricted markets rally during the initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 49.91 points to 77,970.95 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 28 points to 24,343.65.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance jumped over 6 per cent after the firm on Thursday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 6,081 crore for the June quarter of FY27, driven by growth in core income and improvement in asset quality.

Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were also among the winners.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ITC and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

Global Cues and FII Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,623.51 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.98 per cent lower at USD 88.16 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI rebounded sharply and jumped 14.28 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index also quoted in positive territory, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday.