Bajaj Auto tops auto PLI payouts in FY26, but job creation lags targets

Bajaj Auto has emerged as the top recipient of incentives under the government's Production-Linked Incentive scheme for automobiles and auto components in FY26, even as the ambitious programme struggles to meet its job creation and incremental sales targets despite robust investments.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Bajaj Auto received the highest PLI payout in FY26, approximately Rs 625.65 crore, followed by Tata Motors and Ola Electric Technologies.

Total investments under the scheme reached Rs 44,326 crore by March 2026, exceeding the five-year target by 4 per cent.

The scheme generated only 67,820 jobs against a projected 148,147, achieving only 46 per cent of its employment target.

Incremental sales under the PLI scheme stood at Rs 52,414 crore by March 2026, significantly lagging the five-year projection of Rs 2.31 trillion.

EV production covered by incentives sharply increased, with incentivised EV volumes rising from 76,838 units in FY24 to nearly 1.28 million units in FY25.

Bajaj Auto received the highest incentive payout (approximately Rs 625.65 crore) under the government"s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components in 2025-26 FY26, followed by Tata Motors and Ola Electric Technologies, according to a report by NITI Aayog and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Incentive payouts to automakers rose sharply during FY26, even as job creation under the approximately Rs 25,938 crore scheme remained well below projections despite investments exceeding the five-year target.

Tata Motors received approximately Rs 403.18 crore in FY26, followed by Ola Electric at approximately Rs 366.78 crore,

TVS Motor at approximately Rs 320.51 crore and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) at approximately Rs 283.82 crore, according to the report released in November. The five automakers together received nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

PLI Payouts and Investment Trends

Total scheme disbursements were around Rs 322 crore in FY25.

Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor received no incentives in FY25. Tata Motors received approximately Rs 142.13 crore that year, M&M approximately Rs 104.08 crore and Ola Electric approximately Rs 73.74 crore.

Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts, the only component manufacturer listed in the firm-wise disbursement table, received approximately Rs 2.05 crore in FY25.

While payouts gathered pace, the report flagged a gap between investments and employment generation under the scheme.

By March 2026, investments had reached approximately Rs 44,326 crore, exceeding the five-year projection of approximately Rs 42,500 crore by around 4 per cent.

However, the scheme had generated only 67,820 jobs against the projected 148,147, or about 46 per cent of the target.

Challenges in Job Creation and Sales

An automobile industry analyst attributed the gap partly to the capital-intensive nature of advanced automotive manufacturing, particularly electric vehicles (EVs) and components.

"Investments in new production lines, automation and technology development do not necessarily translate into a proportionate increase in jobs, especially during the initial stages of capacity creation," he said.

The analyst added that the key test would be whether these investments eventually lead to higher domestic component sourcing, greater production and more employment in the supplier ecosystem.

The report noted that the scheme had not yet demonstrated employment growth beyond the industry"s natural trend, though this could change as manufacturing operations scale up.

Incremental sales have also lagged the investment trajectory.

Against the five-year projection of approximately Rs 2.31 trillion, cumulative incremental sales stood at approximately Rs 52,414 crore by March 2026, or around 23 per cent of the target.

Growth in EV Production and Scheme Categories

The PLI scheme incentivises domestic manufacturing of advanced automotive technologies.

Despite the slower progress in sales and employment, the scheme has seen a sharp increase in EV production covered by incentives. Incentivised EV volumes rose from 76,838 units in FY24 to nearly 1.28 million units in FY25, led by electric two-wheelers.

The number of electric two-wheelers covered under the scheme increased from 41,758 to more than 1 million.

Electric three-wheelers rose from 23,486 to nearly 215,000, while electric four-wheelers increased from 11,314 to 68,226 units.

The scheme provides incentives under two categories: Champion OEM (original equipment manufacturer), covering eligible advanced-technology vehicles, and Component Champion, covering advanced automotive components.

Localisation Norms and Scheme Impact

Manufacturers continue to face difficulties meeting the mandatory 50 per cent domestic value-addition requirement.

The report said the stringent localisation norms were proving difficult to comply with because India"s domestic supply chain for EV components and advanced automotive technologies was still developing.

High investment and turnover thresholds also tended to favour larger manufacturers, it noted.

So far, eight applicants under the Champion OEM category have received domestic value-addition certification covering 94 variants, while 10 Component Champion applicants have secured certification for 37 variants.

The report found insufficient data to determine how much of the industry"s growth could be attributed directly to the PLI"s incentives.

The scheme"s impact on exports could not be adequately assessed for the same reason.

Cumulative incentive disbursement under the auto PLI scheme stood at Rs 2,386.36 crore as of March 2026, equivalent to around 9.2 per cent of its total outlay.