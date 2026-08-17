Major Financial Institutions Expand Reach And Offerings

Leading Indian financial institutions, including Axis Bank, Abakkus Mutual Fund, YES Bank, and J&K Bank, are making significant strides in expansion, asset growth, and product innovation, reflecting a dynamic and evolving banking and investment landscape.

Key Points Axis Bank expands its national footprint with 50 new branches, enhancing banking services in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas.

Abakkus Mutual Fund achieves a significant milestone, crossing Rs 10,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) within a year of its first scheme launch.

YES Bank introduces the YES Essence Credit Card, specifically designed to cater to the evolving lifestyle and spending preferences of young, digitally savvy women.

J&K Bank forms a strategic corporate agency agreement with HDFC Life, broadening its bancassurance offerings and providing customers with diverse life insurance products.

Axis Bank announced that it has inaugurated 50 new branches across the country as part of its Independence Week celebrations, expanding its presence across urban, semi-urban and rural markets. The new branches, spread across eight states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, will offer a range of banking services along with ATMs, doorstep banking, accessible infrastructure and regional language support.

Abakkus Mutual Fund Achieves AUM Milestone

Abakkus Mutual Fund said its assets under management (AUM) have crossed Rs 10,000 crore in less than a year after launching its first scheme in December 2025. The fund house had an AUM of Rs 10,056 crore as of August 13, 2026, with more than 1.91 lakh investors, according to a release. Abakkus currently manages three equity schemes, Flexi Cap Fund, Small Cap Fund and Large & Mid Cap Fund, along with a Liquid Fund.

YES Bank Launches Essence Credit Card For Women

YES Bank launched YES Essence Credit Card, a new offering targeted at young, salaried and digitally savvy women. The card is designed around the evolving lifestyle and spending preferences of women, with benefits across fashion, beauty, travel, fitness, dining and shopping, the bank said in a statement.

J&K Bank Partners With HDFC Life For Insurance Offerings

J&K Bank has entered into a corporate agency agreement with HDFC Life to offer the insurer's range of life insurance products to its customers. The partnership will provide access to solutions across protection, savings, investment and retirement planning. With HDFC Life joining its existing panel of insurance partners, J&K Bank said it aims to strengthen its bancassurance offering and provide customers with a wider choice of insurance products.