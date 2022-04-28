News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Axis Bank net profit jumps 54% to Rs 4,118 cr in Q3

Axis Bank net profit jumps 54% to Rs 4,118 cr in Q3

Source: PTI
April 28, 2022 20:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 54 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 4,117.77 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Axis Bank

Photograph: Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters

The country's third-largest private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 2,677.06 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income (standalone) rose to Rs 21,999.58 crore in the January-March period of 2021-22 against Rs 19,035.12 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

 

For the full 2021-22, the net profit nearly doubled to Rs 13,025.48 crore from Rs 6,588.50 crore in 2020-21.

Its income increased to Rs 82,597.37 crore from Rs 75,609.83 crore.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement, as its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.82 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2022, from 3.70 per cent at the end of March 2021.

In value terms, the gross NPAs declined to Rs 21,822.32 crore, from Rs 25,314.84 crore.

Net NPAs (bad loans) too came down to 0.73 per cent (Rs 5,512.16 crore) compared to Rs 1.05 per cent (Rs 6,993.52 crore).

Thus, the provisions for bad loans and contingencies were trimmed to Rs 987.23 crore for the reported quarter from Rs 2,167.34 crore put aside by the lender in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit in Q4 FY22 grew by 50 per cent to Rs 4,434 crore from Rs 2,960.40 crore a year ago.

The total income rose to Rs 23,000.69 crore from Rs 19,850.11 crore.

Shares of Axis Bank closed at Rs 779.95 apiece on BSE, up 1.81 per cent from the previous close.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
LIC Chairman: 'How Long Should I Wait For An IPO?'
LIC Chairman: 'How Long Should I Wait For An IPO?'
Govt's ambitious ONDC is set to begin from Friday
Govt's ambitious ONDC is set to begin from Friday
5G spectrum auction likely in early June
5G spectrum auction likely in early June
Violence does not benefit anyone, says RSS chief
Violence does not benefit anyone, says RSS chief
Heatwave to escalate in next 5 days: IMD
Heatwave to escalate in next 5 days: IMD
Change 'Mughal era' names of 40 villages: Delhi BJP
Change 'Mughal era' names of 40 villages: Delhi BJP
2 terrorists behind attacks on migrant workers killed
2 terrorists behind attacks on migrant workers killed

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Fertiliser subsidy may go up 55% to record high

Fertiliser subsidy may go up 55% to record high

Insolvency: FRL gets time till May 12 to file reply

Insolvency: FRL gets time till May 12 to file reply

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances