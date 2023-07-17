News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Average tomato prices in Delhi drop to Rs 150 per kg

Average tomato prices in Delhi drop to Rs 150 per kg

Source: PTI
July 17, 2023 20:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tomato prices in the retail markets of the national capital declined to an average Rs 150 per kg on Monday from Rs 178 per kg on Sunday, according to the government data.

Tomato

Photograph: ANI Photo

However, e-commerce players such as Amazon, Big Basket and Otipy are selling tomatoes at Rs 170-190 per kg in Delhi-NCR.

Blinkit is selling at Rs 138 per kg.

The Centre is selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 80 per kg in Delhi-NCR and some other cities through the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

As per the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India average retail prices of tomatoes was Rs 120.29 per kg while the maximum price was Rs 237 per kg at Hapur.

The minimum retail price was Rs 47 per kg while the modal price was Rs 120 per kg.

 

Among other metros, tomatoes were selling at Rs 155 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 132 per kg in Chennai and Rs 143 per kg in Kolkata.

In Delhi's Paschim Vihar, local vendors are selling tomatoes at Rs 120-140 per kg depending on the quality.

"Wholesale prices at Azadpur mandi have fallen. We bought at Rs 100-120 per kg and are selling at Rs 120-140 per kg," Jyotish Kumar Jha, a fruit and vegetable vendor at Paschim Vihar. said.

On Sunday, the Centre decided to cut the subsidised price of tomatoes to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 90 per kg.

"There has been a decrease in the wholesale prices of tomatoes due to the intervention of the government to sell it at a concessional rate of Rs 90 per kg, at several locations in the country where the prices were ruling exceptionally high," an official statement had said.

"After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell it at Rs 80 per kg from today, Sunday, July 16th, 2023," it added.

Tomato prices normally shoot up during July-August and October-November periods, which are generally lean production months.

Supply disruption caused due to the monsoon has led to a sharp rise in the rates of tomatoes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Was Achieved
How HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Was Achieved
'Investors should stay invested'
'Investors should stay invested'
In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy
In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy
SC may send Delhi ordinance to Constitution bench
SC may send Delhi ordinance to Constitution bench
WFI elections delayed further
WFI elections delayed further
Ajit faction tells Sharad Pawar it will join NDA meet
Ajit faction tells Sharad Pawar it will join NDA meet
Abhinav-Gautami take gold at ISSF Junior Worlds
Abhinav-Gautami take gold at ISSF Junior Worlds

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Senseless To Predict Nifty Direction

Senseless To Predict Nifty Direction

'India is a equity market to invest in'

'India is a equity market to invest in'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances