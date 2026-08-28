Yamaha Enters India's 200cc Sportsbike Segment with YZF-R2

The all-new, globally first YZF-R2 is priced from Rs 2,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

IMAGE: The Yamaha's YZF-R2, 200cc Sportsbike. Photograph: Kind courtesy yamaha-r2.yamaha-motor-india.com

YZF-R2 Enters 200cc Segment

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Thursday announced the launch of the much-awaited YZF-R2 in India, strengthening its iconic R-series portfolio.

The company is seeing India as a global hub for Yamaha in engineering, manufacturing, and exports, a top company official said.

This marks Yamaha's debut in India's 200 cc segment, with deliveries scheduled to begin in mid-September.

The all-new, globally first YZF-R2 is priced from Rs 2,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The YZF-R2 underscores Yamaha's commitment to expanding its premium motorcycle lineup and offering products that cater to the evolving aspirations of Indian riders, the company said.

Key Points Yamaha launched the YZF-R2 in India at Rs 2,30,500.

The motorcycle features a new 204cc liquid-cooled engine.

Deliveries begin in mid-September after Rs 10,000 pre-bookings.

Yamaha sees India as a global engineering and manufacturing hub.

To be positioned above the YZF-R15, the new lightweight sportbike features a newly developed 204 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke engine.

The new powertrain produces segment-leading 26.5 PS of power and 19.1 Nm of peak torque, offering strong acceleration, smooth power delivery, and an exhilarating high-revving character.

At its core is a finger-follower rocker-arm valvetrain with diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating, a technology derived from Yamaha's flagship R1.

The company has already started its pre-bookings early this month for Rs 10,000.

"The YZF-R2 is not an entry into a new segment; it is a motorcycle created for riders who are committed to the spirit of Yamaha R-series," said Hajime Aota, chairman, Yamaha Motor India group.

"In the first half of 2026, Yamaha registered a robust growth of over 41 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in India.

"To sustain this success going forward and during the festive season, we have expanded our presence nationwide, while keeping our local research and development (R&D), and manufacturing capability in Chennai," he said.

India Becomes Yamaha Global Hub

The motorcycle community in India was eagerly looking forward to the launch, expecting the new product to emulate the success of the R15, which is still seen by many as the ideal begi­nner sportbike, especially in the affordable two-wheeler segment.

"India is no longer a domestic powerhouse.

"India is emerging as a global hub for Yamaha in engineering and manufacturing, and on top of that, exporting high-quality motorcycles designed for the world stage," he said.

"We are also laying a solid foundation in electric mobility.

"Our scooter is a benchmark premium product that sets new standards in performance and style," he added.

The new launch follows disappointment among Yamaha loyalists after the much-loved YZF-R3 -- its 321 cc sports offering -- was discontinued in India earlier this year.

204cc Engine Powers R2

"The launch of the YZF-R2 marks a significant milestone in Yamaha's long-term growth strategy.

"Combining the authentic R-series DNA with lightweight performance and excellent fuel efficiency, it offers an exciting and accessible gateway to our supersport world.

"Inspired by the global R-series flagship motorcycles and built on an all-new platform, the YZF-R2 reflects our confidence in India's engineering expertise and its growing role in Yamaha's global product strategy," he said.

Premium Features Come Standard

YZF-R2 will be offered in three variants across five distinctive colour options.

Across all the variants, the YZF-R2 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of performance and safety technologies, including 17-inch wheels, traction control system (TCS), an assist & slipper clutch, yamaha ride control (YRC) with selectable riding modes, 37 mm upside-down (USD) front forks, and dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard.

R-Series Crosses One Million

"We are deeply grateful to our R-series customers in India for their unwavering trust and passion, which have helped make the R-series one of Yamaha's most iconic motorcycle families in the country.

"Today, with over one million R-series motorcycles on Indian roads, this enduring relationship continues to inspire us to push the boundaries of innovation and performance.

"We are confident the YZF-R2 will build on this legacy, set a new benchmark in its segment, and inspire the next generation of Yamaha riders," the Yamaha Motor India group chairman added.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff