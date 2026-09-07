Why the Tata Curvv Base Variants Could Now Be the Smartest Buy

The big question is whether these changes will be enough to bring sales back up.

IMAGE: The New Tata Curvv Series X. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Tata Motors has updated the Curvv coupe-SUV after its original launch in 2024.

The Curvv made a strong impression when it first arrived, mainly because of its unusual coupe-SUV design. However, sales have slowed in recent months due the launch of its sibling The new Tata Sierra.

The new Curvv Series X is Tata’s attempt to bring fresh interest to the model.

This is not a major facelift. Instead, Tata has focused on improving the variant lineup and adding more features to the lower and mid-spec versions.

The changes are aimed at making the Curvv a better value-for-money option.

Key Points The Tata Curvv Series X is a product update, not a major facelift, focusing on enhancing value-for-money with more features in lower and mid-spec variants.

The variant lineup has been streamlined, with new 'X' nomenclature and the introduction of a #DARK Edition for a sportier aesthetic.

Key interior improvements include Oyster White leatherette upholstery and increased rear-seat legroom for enhanced comfort.

Safety remains a strong point, with standard six airbags, ESC, and a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, while higher variants offer Level 2 ADAS.

Engine options remain largely unchanged, including two turbo-petrol and one diesel, though the 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol is now automatic-only.

Fewer Variants, More Features

Tata has reduced the Curvv lineup, with the new Series X offered in fewer variants than before.

The variant names have also been updated, with an ‘X’ added to each name.

Tata has added more equipment to the lower and mid-level variants.

The Curvv Series X is priced between around Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

From the Pure X Plus variant, buyers can also choose the #DARK Edition.

This version gets a black-themed exterior and interior for a sportier appearance.

IMAGE: Tata Curvv Series X gets a 17-inch wheels from it's base variant.

Design: Still Looks Different

There are no major styling changes to the Curvv Series X.

Tata has retained the coupe-like body, which remains its biggest visual highlight.

At the front, the SUV continues with a gloss-black grille, slim LED daytime running lights and vertically positioned LED headlamps.

The side profile gets a sloping roofline, flush-fitting door handles and black body cladding.

From the base variant Curvv gets a 17-inch wheels. Depending on the variant, it gets wheels of up to 18 inches.

At the rear, the design is largely unchanged. It gets a tall boot, roof spoiler, connected LED tail lamps and black detailing on the bumper.

Interior: Familiar, But More Comfortable

The cabin layout remains mostly the same.

The Curvv continues with a modern dashboard, a floating-style infotainment screen, a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo and a touch-based climate control panel.

One of the noticeable additions is the Oyster White leatherette upholstery, available from the Pure X Plus variant onwards. It gives the cabin a brighter and more spacious feel.

Tata has also made some changes to the rear seat.

The bench has been updated to get more headroom and legroom for the rear passengers.

Along with reshaped front seatbacks, this provides an additional 10 mm of legroom for rear passengers.

These are small changes, but they should make the rear seat more comfortable, particularly on longer journeys.

IMAGE: From 2nd base variant you get 10.25-inch touchscreen with Steering Mounted Controls and Cruise Control.

Features: Lower Variants Get a Big Boost

The biggest improvement in the series X is the equipment available on the lower variants.

The Pure X Plus now gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a six-speaker Harman audio system, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and multiple drive modes.

The Creative X Plus adds a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.

The higher variant gets additional features such as a powered tailgate, six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, connected-car functions, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror and a larger 12.3-inch digital instrument display.

The top-spec version continues to offer premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, JBL audio system and dual-zone climate control.

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Safety: Well Equipped

Safety remains one of the Curvv’s strong points.

The standard equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Moving up to the Pure X adds a rear-view camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Creative X Plus gets a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and a rear defogger.

The top-spec Accomplished X Plus continues to get Level 2 ADAS.

The Curvv also comes with features such as all-wheel disc brakes and front and rear parking sensors.

Importantly, the model has previously received a five-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash testing.

IMAGE: Tata Cars has reduced the Curvv lineup from 8 to 6 variants.

Engines and Gearboxes

The engine choices remain largely unchanged. The Curvv continues with two turbo-petrol engines and a diesel option.

The entry-level option is a 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol engine, which delivers 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission.

The Curvv Series X also gets 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol unit. It is the most powerful engine in the lineup, producing 123 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque.

This T-GDI turbo-petrol engine is now offered only with an automatic transmission, as Tata has dropped the manual option for this engine.

There is also a 1.5-litre diesel option, producing 115 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque.

This engine comes with a six-speed manual gearbox across the Pure X, Pure X+, Creative X+ and Accomplished X variants.

The seven-speed DCA automatic is offered only on the top-spec Accomplished X+ variant.

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Conclusion

The Tata Curvv Series X is more of a product update than a full facelift.

The exterior design remains the same, and the engine lineup has also seen only a limited change.

However, Tata has focused on an area that matters greatly to buyers -- value for money.

The lower and mid-spec variants now offer significantly more features, making them more attractive than before.

The improved rear-seat space and new interior colour scheme are also welcome additions.

At the same time, the Curvv continues to stand out because of its distinctive coupe-SUV design.

The big question is whether these changes will be enough to bring sales back up.

With competition getting stronger and newer models entering the segment, a more comprehensive facelift would have made the Curvv even more appealing.

For now, though, the Series X makes the Curvv a better-equipped and more value-focused package than the outgoing model.