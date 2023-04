On Monday, April 17, 2023, Volkswagen unveiled its new ID.7 electric sedan in Berlin.

The German carmaker is expanding its lineup of electric cars as it transitions away from the combustion engine.

Some glimpses from ID.7's debut:

All Photographs: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

IMAGE: Members of the media crowd around the new ID.7 electric sedan.

IMAGE: A visitor checks the digital display in the new electric sedan.

IMAGE: Members of the media have a closer look at the ID.7.

IMAGE: Volkswagen prepares to present its new ID.7 electric sedan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com