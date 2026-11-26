The new Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has arrived in India, pioneering E85 flex-fuel hybrid technology as the nation's first self-charging strong hybrid capable of running on high-ethanol blends, alongside significant styling and interior tech enhancements.
Key Points
- The new Toyota Innova Hycross facelift introduces E85 flex-fuel hybrid technology, making it India's first self-charging strong hybrid capable of running on ethanol blends up to E85.
- The vehicle features sharper styling with a bolder nose, Taisor-like LED DRLs, a larger mesh grille, and updated double-stacked tail-lamps.
- The flex-fuel hybrid powertrain delivers 197 HP and a claimed 22.58 km/l (on E20), offering EV, Eco, and Power drive modes.
- Interior upgrades include twin 12.3-inch digital screens for infotainment and the driver display, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a 9-speaker JBL audio system.
- Toyota has introduced new entry-level hybrid variants (G Hybrid and GX Hybrid), lowering the starting price for the hybrid lineup to ₹19,99,000 (ex-showroom).
If you thought the Toyota Innova HyCross had already peaked as the undisputed king of Indian family haulers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor just threw a massive curveball.
They have officially pulled the covers off the All-New Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle (FFV-SHEV), and it's the first of its kind in India.
In simple terms? This is a self-charging strong hybrid that doesn't care whether you pump standard E20 petrol or high-ethanol E85 fuel into the tank. It sips biofuel, harvests braking energy, and still packs nearly 200 horses under the hood.
Sharper Styling and Future-Proof Powertrain
Up front, the facelifted Innova HyCross makes a much bolder statement. It gets a sharper nose with a Taisor-like LED DRL signature flowing into the upper grille, a much larger mesh grille, and a sculpted bumper with integrated fog-lamp bezels. Along the flanks, the silhouette stays familiar, still carrying that SUV-ish stance. The rear picks up updated double-stacked tail-lamps.
While the Toyota Innova HyCross facelift is packed with shiny new kit, the subtle flex-fuel badge on the tailgate is arguably the real headline. It signals that the HyCross now supports ethanol blends up to E85, making it the only strong hybrid flex-fuel car on sale in India right now.
In a market constantly shifting toward higher ethanol blending and stricter emission norms, Toyota has smartly future-proofed its bestseller while giving it a timely mid-life refresh.
Enthusiasts who worry that "green" means "snooze-fest" will appreciate what Toyota Kirloskar Motor has put together here. E20 to E85 Ready - Built to run on ethanol blends from E20 all the way up to E85, paired with Toyota's self-charging strong hybrid system and EV, Eco, and Power drive modes.
The flex-fuel hybrid system delivers a healthy 197 HP (147 kW) and a claimed 22.58 km/l (tested on E20), which on paper surely shows as giving us brisk highway pace without constantly hunting for a fuel pump.
There is also a familiar non-hybrid petrol option in the lineup which starts at ₹19,59,000 ex-showroom, offering lower upfront cost but noticeably thirstier fuel consumption.
Interior Tech Upgrades and New Variants
The cabin finally catches up with newer rivals on screen real estate and lounge comfort. We now get Twin Digital Screens. A larger 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen pairs with a matching 12.3-inch digital driver display, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a 9-speaker JBL audio system with subwoofers.
The rear seat gets generous legroom, a rear tray table, and power adjustment with an Ottoman leg rest on top trims.
One small quirk for picky buyers, though. While the front seats get ventilation, rear-seat ventilation still isn't on the menu.
We do get an 8-way powered driver seat with memory, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control with a PM 2.5 filter, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.
Toyota has widened the hybrid appeal by adding new entry trims. G Hybrid (with a speed-limiting function aimed at fleet buyers) and GX Hybrid—alongside the VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid.
Hybrid Starting Price: Drops to ₹19,99,000 (ex-showroom) for the G Hybrid, stepping up through GX and VX to around ₹31,99,000 for the top ZX Hybrid.
Pricing and Availability
The biggest surprise isn't just the flex-fuel tech, it's the price tag. Toyota has introduced two new entry-level hybrid trims (G Hybrid and GX Hybrid), bringing the starting price of the hybrid lineup down significantly.
|Variant
|Seating
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|G Hybrid*(speed limiting function)
|7S & 8S
|₹19,99,000
|GX Hybrid
|7S & 8S
|₹23,99,000 & ₹24,04,000
|VX Hybrid
|7S & 8S
|₹28,79,000 & ₹28,84,000
|ZX Hybrid
|7S
|₹31,99,000
Bookings opened November 26, 2026, both online via Toyota Bharat and at dealerships nationwide. You can pick from five shades: Super White, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, and Attitude Black Mica.