The new Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has arrived in India, pioneering E85 flex-fuel hybrid technology as the nation's first self-charging strong hybrid capable of running on high-ethanol blends, alongside significant styling and interior tech enhancements.

IMAGE: The 2026 Toyota Innova Hycross at its launch. Photograph: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points The new Toyota Innova Hycross facelift introduces E85 flex-fuel hybrid technology, making it India's first self-charging strong hybrid capable of running on ethanol blends up to E85.

The vehicle features sharper styling with a bolder nose, Taisor-like LED DRLs, a larger mesh grille, and updated double-stacked tail-lamps.

The flex-fuel hybrid powertrain delivers 197 HP and a claimed 22.58 km/l (on E20), offering EV, Eco, and Power drive modes.

Interior upgrades include twin 12.3-inch digital screens for infotainment and the driver display, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a 9-speaker JBL audio system.

Toyota has introduced new entry-level hybrid variants (G Hybrid and GX Hybrid), lowering the starting price for the hybrid lineup to ₹19,99,000 (ex-showroom).

If you thought the Toyota Innova HyCross had already peaked as the undisputed king of Indian family haulers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor just threw a massive curveball.

They have officially pulled the covers off the All-New Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle (FFV-SHEV), and it's the first of its kind in India.

In simple terms? This is a self-charging strong hybrid that doesn't care whether you pump standard E20 petrol or high-ethanol E85 fuel into the tank. It sips biofuel, harvests braking energy, and still packs nearly 200 horses under the hood.

Sharper Styling and Future-Proof Powertrain

Up front, the facelifted Innova HyCross makes a much bolder statement. It gets a sharper nose with a Taisor-like LED DRL signature flowing into the upper grille, a much larger mesh grille, and a sculpted bumper with integrated fog-lamp bezels. Along the flanks, the silhouette stays familiar, still carrying that SUV-ish stance. The rear picks up updated double-stacked tail-lamps.

While the Toyota Innova HyCross facelift is packed with shiny new kit, the subtle flex-fuel badge on the tailgate is arguably the real headline. It signals that the HyCross now supports ethanol blends up to E85, making it the only strong hybrid flex-fuel car on sale in India right now.

In a market constantly shifting toward higher ethanol blending and stricter emission norms, Toyota has smartly future-proofed its bestseller while giving it a timely mid-life refresh.

Enthusiasts who worry that "green" means "snooze-fest" will appreciate what Toyota Kirloskar Motor has put together here. E20 to E85 Ready - Built to run on ethanol blends from E20 all the way up to E85, paired with Toyota's self-charging strong hybrid system and EV, Eco, and Power drive modes.

The flex-fuel hybrid system delivers a healthy 197 HP (147 kW) and a claimed 22.58 km/l (tested on E20), which on paper surely shows as giving us brisk highway pace without constantly hunting for a fuel pump.

There is also a familiar non-hybrid petrol option in the lineup which starts at ₹19,59,000 ex-showroom, offering lower upfront cost but noticeably thirstier fuel consumption.

Interior Tech Upgrades and New Variants

IMAGE: The dashboard of the 2026 Toyota Innova Hycross. Photograph: Somnath Chatterjee

The cabin finally catches up with newer rivals on screen real estate and lounge comfort. We now get Twin Digital Screens. A larger 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen pairs with a matching 12.3-inch digital driver display, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a 9-speaker JBL audio system with subwoofers.

The rear seat gets generous legroom, a rear tray table, and power adjustment with an Ottoman leg rest on top trims.

One small quirk for picky buyers, though. While the front seats get ventilation, rear-seat ventilation still isn't on the menu.

We do get an 8-way powered driver seat with memory, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control with a PM 2.5 filter, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

Toyota has widened the hybrid appeal by adding new entry trims. G Hybrid (with a speed-limiting function aimed at fleet buyers) and GX Hybrid—alongside the VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid.

Hybrid Starting Price: Drops to ₹19,99,000 (ex-showroom) for the G Hybrid, stepping up through GX and VX to around ₹31,99,000 for the top ZX Hybrid.

IMAGE: From Left: Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor; Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor; and Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Photograph: Courtesy Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Pricing and Availability

The biggest surprise isn't just the flex-fuel tech, it's the price tag. Toyota has introduced two new entry-level hybrid trims (G Hybrid and GX Hybrid), bringing the starting price of the hybrid lineup down significantly.

Variant Seating Price (Ex-Showroom) G Hybrid *(speed limiting function) 7S & 8S ₹19,99,000 GX Hybrid 7S & 8S ₹23,99,000 & ₹24,04,000 VX Hybrid 7S & 8S ₹28,79,000 & ₹28,84,000 ZX Hybrid 7S ₹31,99,000

Bookings opened November 26, 2026, both online via Toyota Bharat and at dealerships nationwide. You can pick from five shades: Super White, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, and Attitude Black Mica.