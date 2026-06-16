The Silent Storm: Mercedes-Benz Launches Its First Ever Plug-In Hybrid S-Class in India

There was a car, which was chosen by world leaders, tech titans, and anyone who considers a heated massage chair in a car a basic human right.

This car till date is considered to be the pinnacle of luxury. The best car in the world.

We are talking about the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

And today, this "best car in the world" just added a new trick to its bag of skills: It learned how to whisper.

IMAGE: The front of the newly introduced first-ever Mercedes-Benz S-Class Plug-In Hybrid for India. Photographs: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz India

For decades, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been the default answer to a simple question.

What does peak automotive luxury look like? It is a car that doesn't just ride on the tarmac, it glides over it.

But with the launch of the 2026 S-Class Facelift, it is rewriting its own rulebook.

Welcome to the era of the New S-Class Plug-In Hybrid from Mercedes-Benz, the first of its kind to hit Indian roads.

Say hello to the S 450 e Launch Edition. Priced at ₹2.20 crore upwards.

I did wonder, though, at first... Why mess with perfection? The answer was simple. Instant torque and eerie, serene silence.

Let's talk styling first. The S-Class has shed its old-money subtlety for a bit of high-gloss confidence.

Up front, there is a massive, newly designed grille that wants absolute eye contact. Look closer at the rear lights, and you will notice a brilliant design detail. The classic horizontal elements have been replaced by intricate, three-pointed star-inspired LED signatures. It is jewellery design masquerading as automotive engineering.

At the heart of the S 450 e is an updated, Euro 7-compliant 3.0-litre inline-six turbo petrol engine kicking out 326 hp on its own. Imagine that, sandwiched together with a 120 kW synchronous electric motor, and you get a combined system output of 435 hp and a massive 680 Nm of torque.

With this pairing of a legendary, silky-smooth internal combustion engine with a high-voltage electric motor, Mercedes-Benz hasn't just built a hybrid; they have built a time machine.

Imagine gliding through the chaotic, bumper-to-bumper traffic of Mumbai or Delhi in absolute, vibration-free silence, emitting nothing but pure sophistication.

And then... when the road opens up, the petrol engine wakes up to join the party, delivering the kind of effortless acceleration that pins you deep into your Nappa leather seat.

Talking about Napa Leather brings us to the Interiors. The Ultimate Executive Sanctuary.

Inside, it remains the rolling five-star suite you know and love.

The rear cabin remains an absolute sanctuary of space and materials, but it's now managed by an advanced AI stack that integrates natural voice controls to make the car feel less like a machine and more like a digital concierge.

The cockpit boasts the MBUX Superscreen. Moving away from the old vertical setup, a massive glass panel now spans the dashboard, seamlessly housing a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a dedicated display for the front passenger, all running on the cutting-edge MB.OS software.

You are surrounded by a sea of digital screens, ambient lighting that reacts to your mood, and an air filtration system that makes the outside world disappear.

The only real difference? A few new hybrid graphics on the hyper-intuitive MBUX display, and the smug satisfaction of knowing you're driving the most forward-thinking S-Class ever made.

IMAGE: Brendon Sissing, VP Sales and Marketing, and Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, with the newly introduced first-ever Plug-In Hybrid for India. Photographs: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz India

A paper specification sheet at launch is one thing, but India's roads are entirely another. How seamlessly does the 9-speed transmission switch between electric silent-gliding and straight-six petrol power on our chaotic streets?

Does the added weight of that 22 kWh battery pack affect the S-Class's legendary "magic carpet" ride quality?

Bookings are now open, and deliveries are set for Q4 this year. But you won't have to wait that long to find out how it handles.

We will be getting behind the wheel very soon, and we promise a proper, deep-dive drive review is coming your way shortly.

The verdict is coming. Stay tuned!