Tata Tiago EV Review: Spacious EV With 286KM Range At Just Rs 4.69 Lakhs

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV has faster charging, is more spacious, has more features and a lifetime battery warranty. So how is st still so affordable, wonders Rajesh Alva.

IMAGE: The 2026 Tata Tiago EV. Photographs & Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points The 2026 Tata Tiago EV features a refreshed design, modern cabin, and new features like a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, and six airbags.

It offers two battery pack options (19.2kWh and 24kWh) with improved charging times, including 30-minute DC fast charging from 20% to 80%.

The Tiago EV provides smooth, silent performance with a refined electric motor, offering a Sport mode for quicker acceleration and a top speed of 122 km/h.

Real-world range for the 24kWh version is approximately 190 km, making it suitable for daily city commutes and occasional intercity travel.

With comfortable ride quality, light steering, and a low centre of gravity, the Tiago EV delivers confidence-inspiring handling for a small hatchback.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV gets several updates, including a refreshed design, a more modern cabin, new features, faster charging, and a lifetime battery warranty.

It continues with two battery pack options -- 19.2kWh and 24kWh.

We drove the 24kWh version, which produces 74 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, which is reasonable for a car this size.

IMAGE: The 2026 Tiago EV gets a clean, modern front design with a closed grille.

Driving Experience and Performance

Driving the Tiago EV is very easy, especially in the city.

Like all electric cars, it starts silently, which may feel unusual at first, but most drivers get used to it quickly.

The car also offers a Sport driving mode that delivers noticeably quicker acceleration and stronger throttle response when you need that extra power for overtaking or for highway driving.

IMAGE: The new Tiago EV gets a redesigned tailgate, slim LED tail lamps, and a sporty bumper.

The electric motor feels refined and smooth.

In city traffic, the Tiago EV moves effortlessly without noise or vibrations.

It has enough performance to keep up with traffic comfortably, while the Sport mode adds a more energetic feel.

Power remains strong up to around 100 km/h, and the top speed that we manged to achieve was 122 km/h.

IMAGE: It gets a completely redesigned dual-tone dashboard with a more premium feel. A large 10.25-inch touchscreen and a new digital driver display take centre stage.

The Tiago EV comes with four transmission settings -- Drive, Reverse, Neutral, and Sport -- controlled through a rotary selector.

It also gets a useful feature that allows the car to remain stationary while in Drive mode when the handbrake is engaged, making stop-and-go more convenient.

Regenerative braking is adjustable with three levels, plus an option to turn it off completely.

Higher regeneration levels help the battery recover more energy and improve range while slowing the car when the accelerator is released.

The regenerative braking is strong, but you still need to press the brake pedal to stop the car completely.

IMAGE: The Tiago EV features dedicated rear AC vents.

Refinement

Refinement is one of the Tiago EV's strongest areas. The vibrations are almost non-existent.

Road noise is well controlled, though some wind noise can be heard at higher speeds.

The claimed range of the 24kWh version is 286 km, while real-world driving typically delivers around 190 km on a full charge.

This makes it well suited for daily city use and occasional intercity trips.

IMAGE: The 2026 Tata Tiago EV supports both AC and DC charging. You can charge it using a regular 15-amp home socket or a 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW wall charger. For faster charging, it supports DC fast charging up to 30 kW. Using a 30 kW DC fast charger, the battery can go from 20% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Charging Capabilities

A 3.3kW AC wall charger for apartments is supplied with the car as standard.

Using this charger, the 19.2kWh battery can be charged from 10% to 100% in about 6.9 hours, while the 24kWh battery takes around 8.7 hours for a full charge.

This makes overnight charging in residential buildings convenient for most owners.

For buyers who want quicker charging, Tata also offers an optional 7.2kW AC charger.

With this faster charger, charging times drop significantly.

The 19.2kWh battery can be charged from 10% to 100% in around 2.6 hours, while the 24kWh battery takes approximately 3.5 hours.

When using a DC fast charger, charging is much quicker.

The battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in around 30 minutes, which is a noticeable improvement over the older model.

This is particularly useful during long-distance trips when you need a quick top-up.

Charging speeds begin to slow down after 93%, which is common for most EVs, as the battery management system protects battery health during the final stage of charging.

IMAGE: The 2026 Tata Tiago EV features a 240-litre boot.

Ride Quality and Handling

Ride quality is comfortable and confidence-inspiring.

The suspension handles rough roads well and remains stable at highway speeds.

While the setup is slightly firm because of the battery pack, it absorbs most bumps effectively and keeps the car composed over uneven surfaces.

The steering is light and easy to use in city conditions, making parking and manoeuvring simple.

As speeds increase, it gains weight and feels reassuring. Handling is impressive for a small hatchback, thanks to the low centre of gravity created by the battery pack, which helps the car feel stable and balanced through corners.

IMAGE: Comfortable rear-seats are a plus for a hatchback of this size.

Interior Upgrades

Inside, the cabin feels more premium than before.

The updated dashboard, larger touchscreen, digital instrument display, improved seat comfort, rear AC vents, and additional storage spaces make the interior more practical and comfortable.

New features include a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, wireless smartphone connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, and six airbags.

IMAGE: Floating armrests on the doors.

Conclusion

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV is a practical, comfortable, and affordable electric car.

It is easy to drive, packed with useful features, offers good range, and comes with a reassuring lifetime battery warranty.

Its modern design, smooth performance, and low running costs make it a great choice for city driving.

For anyone looking to switch to an electric car without spending too much, the Tiago EV remains one of the best options in India.

ALSO READ: Drive Review: 2026 Tata Punch.ev is no longer just a city car

Photographs & Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Video Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff