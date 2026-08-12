Tata Motors' Q1 Net Profit Jumps 83% on Strong Sales, Iveco Acquisition Nears

Tata Motors Ltd has announced a remarkable 83 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,556 crore for the first quarter, driven by robust vehicle sales and a significant mark-to-market gain on investments in Tata Capital Ltd.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Tata Motors' consolidated net profit for Q1 jumped 83 per cent to Rs 2,556 crore, significantly up from Rs 1,397 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter.

The substantial profit increase was primarily driven by a mark-to-market gain on investments in Tata Capital Ltd.

Consolidated total revenue from operations for the quarter rose to Rs 20,667 crore, compared to Rs 17,324 crore in the year-ago period.

Vehicle wholesales saw a 26 per cent growth year-on-year, reaching 1,08,700 units, attributed to a strong portfolio and market interventions.

Regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Iveco are in their final stages, with the tender offer expected to launch in early September 2026.

Commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday reported an 83 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,556 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, led by a mark to market gain on investments in Tata Capital Ltd.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,397 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, Tata Motors Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Financial Performance Highlights

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 20,667 crore as against Rs 17,324 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Vehicle wholesales in the quarter stood at 1,08,700 units, a growth of 26 per cent over the year-ago period, it said.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 18,038 crore as compared to Rs 15,982 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Management Commentary and Market Position

Commenting on the performance, Tata Motors Ltd MD & CEO Girish Wagh said, "Tata Motors delivered a strong quarter, with volumes growing 26 per cent year-on-year, driven by a winning portfolio, focused market interventions, and disciplined execution. These efforts helped us strengthen customer preference and further consolidate our market position."

He said the commercial vehicle industry remained resilient in Q1 FY27, supported by India's strong economic fundamentals, healthy fleet utilisation, and sustained demand across key sectors.

Iveco Acquisition Update

On the company's acquisition of Iveco update, Tata Motors said the regulatory approvals are in the final stage, with only one approval pending, the company said.

"All the queries of the competent authority have been addressed, and the final clearance is expected to be received by the end of August 2026. Accordingly, the tender offer is expected to be launched in early September 2026 with an expected closure by early November 2026," it added.