Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices by up to Rs 25,000 from September 1

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is set to increase prices across its entire range of ICE and electric vehicles by up to Rs 25,000 from September 1, a move aimed at offsetting the impact of rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) will increase prices for its vehicles by up to Rs 25,000 starting September 1.

The price revision will affect both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models.

The hike is intended to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures.

The extent of the price increase will vary across different models and variants.

TMPV currently offers a diverse range of vehicles, from the Tiago hatchback to the Safari and Harrier EV.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) on Friday said it will hike prices of its vehicles across its models by up to Rs 25,000 from September 1 to partially offset increase in input costs and inflationary pressures.

Details of the Price Revision

The price increase across the portfolio, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs) will vary across models and variants, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) said in a statement.

"This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures," the company said.

While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment, it added.

Impact on Customers and Portfolio

The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained, the company said.

At present TMPV sells a range of conventional engine and electric vehicles from entry-level hatchback Tiago to premium SUV Safari and Harrier EV priced around Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 31 lakh.