Tata Motors steps up its global CV ambition with Iveco

Tata Motors is strategically advancing its acquisition of Italy's Iveco Group, a pivotal move set to elevate the Indian automaker into the top four global commercial vehicle manufacturers and significantly boost its annual revenues and technological prowess.

Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Key Points Tata Motors aims to become one of the world's top four commercial vehicle manufacturers through its proposed acquisition of Italy's Iveco Group.

The combined entity is projected to increase annual revenues from $25 billion to $35 billion-$40 billion over the next five years, enhancing global scale and technological capabilities.

The acquisition, expected to be completed by Q2FY27, will be funded through a mix of debt and internal cash, without equity dilution.

The deal will provide Tata Motors access to Iveco’s advanced powertrain and next-generation technologies, while expanding its international footprint.

Tata Motors is mitigating geopolitical uncertainty, supply-chain disruptions, and commodity price volatility through higher localisation and tighter cost management.

Tata Motors is aiming to emerge among the world’s top four commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers as it advances its proposed acquisition of Italy’s Iveco Group, with chairman N Chandrasekaran saying the combined business is expected to grow annual revenues from about $25 billion currently to $35 billion-40 billion over the next five years, strengthening the company’s global scale and technology wherewithal.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Monday, Chandrasekaran described the acquisition as a pivotal step in Tata Motors’ international expansion strategy.

"The proposed acquisition of Iveco marks a strategic step forward in advancing your company’s global ambitions," Chandrasekaran said.

"Together, we will optimise, scale, and grow to be ranked among the top four CV entities globally."

Funding and Timeline for Iveco Acquisition

Responding to shareholder queries, Chandrasekaran said the proposed acquisition would be funded through a mix of debt and internal cash, with the debt to be serviced and repaid through Iveco’s future cash flows.

No equity dilution is envisaged, he added.

The company expects to complete the acquisition by the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27).

Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors has already secured the majority of mandatory clearances across jurisdictions and is progressing with the remaining approvals.

It is expected to provide Tata Motors access to Iveco’s advanced powertrain and next-generation technologies, while expanding its international footprint.

The deal comes as Tata Motors seeks to build on its domestic leadership while accelerating overseas expansion.

The company said its international business recorded 53.9 per cent growth in 2025-26, driven by deeper market penetration and key order wins, highlighting the growing importance of global markets to its long-term strategy.

Strategic Investments and Future Outlook

Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors would continue to spend 2-4 per cent of annual revenue on capital expenditure, with around 55 per cent of that investment earmarked for future technologies.

Capital spending would remain at the lower end when upgrading existing vehicle platforms and move towards the higher end during major product and technology programmes.

Asked about the biggest challenges facing the CV business, Chandrasekaran identified geopolitical uncertainty, supply-chain disruptions, and commodity price volatility as the three key risks.

He said the company is mitigating these through higher localisation to reduce supply-chain disruptions, along with value engineering and tighter cost management to offset raw material inflation.

The proposed Iveco acquisition follows the demerger of Tata Motors’ CV business in November 2025, as the company sharpens its focus on strengthening its core business while expanding internationally and investing in future mobility technologies.