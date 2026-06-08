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Home  » Business » Tata Motors' CV arm shifts focus to services, digital biz for growth

Tata Motors' CV arm shifts focus to services, digital biz for growth

By Sohini Das
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 13:39 IST

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Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business is strategically shifting its focus beyond traditional vehicle sales, leveraging services, digital platforms, and advanced powertrain technologies to secure future growth and mitigate industry cyclicality.

Tata Motors

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Tata Motors' commercial vehicle (CV) arm is diversifying its revenue streams, focusing on parts, services, and digital businesses to reduce reliance on cyclical vehicle sales.
  • Non-cyclical businesses, including spares and services, grew by 18.2 per cent in FY26, significantly contributing to profitability.
  • The company is investing in future powertrain technologies, expanding its electric commercial vehicle portfolio, and progressing pilot deployments of hydrogen-powered trucks.
  • Fleet Edge, Tata Motors' telematics platform, has surpassed one million connected vehicles, while its digital commerce platform, Fleet Verse, shows strong growth.
  • The proposed acquisition of Iveco Group is crucial for Tata Motors' global expansion, aiming to add scale, manufacturing capabilities, and technology alignment.
 

Fresh from its demerger and standalone listing, Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business is increasingly looking beyond vehicle sales for growth, with parts, services, connected-vehicle platforms and digital businesses emerging as key profit drivers as it seeks to reduce dependence on industry cycles.

The strategy comes at a time when the country's largest commercial-vehicle maker expects industry growth in FY27 to moderate from the strong recovery seen last year, even as long-term demand drivers such as infrastructure spending, freight movement and logistics modernisation remain intact.

Diversifying Revenue Streams

"Opportunities in alternative powertrains, digital services and monetisation of parts and services remain significant," managing director and chief executive officer Girish Wagh said in the company's FY26 annual report.

The company said its non-cyclical businesses delivered growth of 18.2 per cent in FY26, with spares and services making an increasing contribution to profitability.

Tata Motors has also been expanding newer businesses such as automotive fluids, aggregates and FleetCare, while strengthening its digital ecosystem.

Fleet Edge, the company's telematics platform, has crossed one million connected vehicles, while Fleet Verse, its digital commerce platform, has seen growth in vehicle sales, bookings and customer enquiries.

"Our focus during this period was not on reacting tactically, but on staying anchored to fundamentals -- maintaining execution discipline, protecting customer relationships and aligning supply with evolving demand signals," Wagh said.

Focus on Future Powertrains

The company is also sharpening its focus on future powertrain technologies as the commercial vehicle industry transitions towards cleaner mobility.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors would continue investing in "digital-led solutions, connected vehicle technologies, advanced driver assistance systems, data-driven fleet services and new-age powertrains."

He added that while the company continues to scale its portfolio of electric commercial vehicles, it will also invest in hydrogen-based technologies for heavier-duty applications.

Tata Motors expanded its electric commercial vehicle portfolio across buses, trucks and small commercial vehicles during FY26, while also progressing pilot deployments of hydrogen-powered trucks on select freight corridors.

Global Expansion with Iveco

The proposed acquisition of Iveco Group is central to Tata Motors' global ambitions.

Chandrasekaran said the deal would add scale, manufacturing and powertrain capabilities, complementary markets and "a strong technology road map aligned to evolving emission norms and alternative fuel powertrains."

The acquisition would strengthen Tata Motors' presence across Europe, Latin America and other international markets.

Wagh described it as "a deliberate step towards scale, technology access and long-term value creation", adding that disciplined integration would be critical.

Sohini Das
Source: source

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