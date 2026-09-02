Tata Motors claims No. 2 spot in India's PV market with record market share gains

Tata Motors has made a significant leap to the No. 2 position in India's competitive passenger vehicle market during the first eight months of 2026, driven by robust growth in both its conventional and electric vehicle segments.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Key Points Tata Motors has risen to the No. 2 position in India's passenger vehicle (PV) market during January-August 2026, up from No. 4 in the previous year.

The company recorded a significant market share increase to 14.29 per cent from 12.62 per cent, the largest gain among leading manufacturers.

Growth was primarily driven by its standard fuel portfolio, which accounted for approximately 70 per cent of incremental volumes, alongside a sharp recovery in its electric vehicle (EV) business.

Tata's EV registrations surged by 85.5 per cent, and its EV market share increased to 40.73 per cent despite heightened competition.

A refreshed product portfolio, including models like Punch, Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Curvv.ev, and Harrier.ev, has supported Tata's overall growth.

Tata Motors has emerged as the biggest market-share gainer among India's leading passenger vehicle (PV) makers in the first eight months of 2026, with strong growth in its standard fuel portfolio providing the bulk of incremental volumes even as its electric vehicle (EV) business staged a sharp recovery.

Tata's market share consequently rose to 14.29 per cent from 12.62 per cent, the largest gain among the six leading manufacturers.

The strong growth also lifted Tata to the No. 2 position in the PV market during January-August 2026, from No. 4 in the corresponding period last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which was second during January-August 2025, slipped to third, while Hyundai moved from third to fourth.

Impressive Sales Performance

The automaker registered 494,370 PVs between January and August 2026, up 37.2 per cent from 360,245 vehicles in the corresponding period last year, according to Vahan registration data.

This was well ahead of the 21.2 per cent growth in the overall PV market, which expanded to 3.46 million vehicles from 2.85 million during the same period.

The growth was not driven by EVs alone. Excluding EVs, Tata's registrations rose around 30.1 per cent to 408,188 vehicles from 313,789, still substantially faster than the overall PV market.

Non-EVs accounted for about 70 per cent of the 134,125 additional vehicles registered by Tata during the eight-month period, indicating that its conventional portfolio remained the principal volume driver.

EVs made up the remaining 30 per cent of incremental registrations.

Product Portfolio and Competition

Tata's growth has also been supported by a refreshed product portfolio across powertrains.

Punch and Nexon have remained key volume drivers, while the company has refreshed and expanded its conventional portfolio with models including the Altroz and Tiago and additions to its SUV range.

On the electric side, its portfolio has broadened beyond the Nexon.ev and Punch.ev with newer models such as the Curvv.ev and Harrier.ev.

The performance stands out against its closest competitors.

Mahindra's registrations grew 21.3 per cent to 470,692 vehicles, broadly in line with the market, leaving its share virtually unchanged at 13.60 per cent.

Hyundai's registrations increased a relatively modest 10.4 per cent to 407,252 units, resulting in its share declining to 11.77 per cent from 12.92 per cent.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki grew 22.4 per cent to 1.40 million vehicles, with its share edging up to 40.53 per cent from 40.13 per cent.

Kia also outpaced the industry, growing 26.8 per cent and increasing its share to 6.25 per cent from 5.97 per cent.

Toyota's registrations grew 12.9 per cent, slower than the market, and its share fell to 6.90 per cent from 7.40 per cent.

EV Segment Recovery

Meanwhile, EVs have re-emerged as a significant growth engine for Tata. Its electric registrations jumped 85.5 per cent to 86,182 vehicles from 46,456 a year earlier, ahead of the electric PV market's 79.7 per cent expansion.

Tata's EV market share increased to 40.73 per cent from 39.45 per cent despite intensifying competition, including Mahindra's rapid expansion and the entry of Maruti Suzuki and VinFast.

The recovery has become more pronounced in recent months.

After Tata's monthly EV market share slipped to around 37.6 per cent in March-April, it recovered to 42.54 per cent in July and 43.74 per cent in August, according to the data.

The shift has also changed Tata's powertrain mix.

EVs accounted for 17.4 per cent of its registrations during January-August 2026, up from 12.9 per cent a year earlier.