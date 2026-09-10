Tata Curvv EV Just Got Cheaper, And More Attractive

The Tata Curvv EV Series X keeps its distinctive coupe-SUV design but becomes a more attractive package with a standard 55kWh battery, more features and a lower starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh.

IMAGE: The Tata Curvv EV Series X stands out with its sleek roofline, modern styling and sporty stance. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points The Tata Curvv EV Series X update simplifies the lineup to two variants, Accomplished X and Empowered X, both featuring a standard 55kWh battery pack.

Prices for the updated Curvv EV start at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished X 55, with a significant price reduction of Rs 2.26 lakh for this variant.

The distinctive coupe-SUV design remains a key attraction, complemented by a modern, feature-rich interior and strong safety credentials, including a five-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Practicality is maintained with 500 litres of boot space and an updated rear seating area offering improved headroom and legroom.

Despite minor shortcomings like the lack of telescopic steering adjustment, the Curvv EV Series X offers enhanced value, features, and a straightforward buying decision for customers.

The Tata Curvv EV has always been one of the most distinctive electric SUVs in the Indian market.

Its coupe-like design sets it apart from conventional SUVs, while its long list of features makes it an interesting option for buyers looking for something stylish and practical.

With the latest Series X update, Tata has focused less on changing the design and more on improving the overall package.

The company has simplified the variant lineup, added more features to the lower variant and made the Curvv EV more attractive on value.

The Curvv EV is now available in two main variants -- Accomplished X and Empowered X.

Both versions get the larger 55kWh battery pack as standard, compared with the earlier lineup that offered 45kWh and 55kWh battery options.

Prices now start at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished X 55 and go up to Rs 19.19 lakh for the Empowered X.

Tata also offers a Dark Edition based on the Empowered X, which costs an additional Rs 30,000.

The price reduction on the variants is significant, with the top variant becoming upto Rs 2.75 lakh cheaper than before.

IMAGE: The large panoramic sunroof adds an airy, premium feel to the Curvv EV’s cabin.

Design: Still One of Its Biggest Strengths

There are no major changes to the Curvv EV's exterior styling, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. The coupe-SUV design remains its biggest attraction.

At the front, the Curvv EV gets slim LED daytime running lights, LED headlamps and cornering lights.

The gloss-black treatment instead of traditional chrome gives the SUV a sporty appearance. The front camera is neatly positioned behind the Tata badge.

The side profile is where the Curvv EV really stands out.

The sloping roofline gives it a coupe-like appearance, while the flush-fitting door handles, black body cladding and specially designed 18-inch alloy wheels add to its modern look.

The rear is arguably the most attractive part of the vehicle.

The sloping roof flows into the boot, while the connected-looking LED tail-lamps, roof spoiler and black bumper detailing complete the sporty design.

A large panoramic sunroof further adds to the premium feel.

IMAGE: The top-spec Curvv EV rides on stylish 18-inch alloy wheels that add to its sporty and modern stance.

Practicality: Stylish But Still Family-Friendly

The coupe-inspired design does not take away too much from practicality.

The Curvv EV offers 500 litres of boot space, which should be sufficient for everyday use.

The boot is also relatively easy to operate. Higher variants get a gesture-operated powered tailgate, adding convenience.

Tata has also worked on the rear seating area. The rear bench has been updated to offer better headroom and legroom, making the back seat more comfortable, especially during longer journeys.

Rear passengers get a centre armrest with cup holders, two AC vents and a 45W charging socket.

Adjustable rear headrests and window shades are useful additions, particularly for Indian summers.

However, there is no third rear headrest, and the absence of seat-back pockets is a small disappointment.

Interior: Modern and Feature-Rich

The overall cabin layout remains familiar, with a modern dashboard and a floating-style infotainment display.

The four-spoke steering wheel features an illuminated Tata logo, while the touch-sensitive climate control panel gives the cabin a more modern appearance.

The centre console houses the drive-mode selector, with City, Eco and Sport modes available.

There are also controls for auto hold and the electronic parking brake.

Storage space is adequate, with compartments in the doors and centre console.

Wireless phone charging is also available on top variants.

The steering wheel gets tilt adjustment, although telescopic adjustment is missing. This could make finding the ideal driving position slightly difficult for some drivers.

IMAGE: The updated rear seats offer improved headroom and legroom, making the Curvv EV more comfortable for rear passengers.

Plenty of Technology

The Curvv EV gets a strong equipment list.

The infotainment system is available with a 10.25-inch screen on the lower variant and a 12.3-inch unit on the top-spec version.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay make smartphone connectivity convenient.

The SUV also gets steering-mounted controls, push-button start and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Other highlights include a 360-degree camera with a 3D view, which can be particularly useful when parking in tight spaces.

The higher variant adds features such as a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, connected-car technology, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror and a gesture-operated tailgate.

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Safety: Another Strong Point

Safety continues to be an important strength of the Curvv EV.

Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

The top-spec also gets Level 2 ADAS, to assist the driver in certain situations.

The Curvv has also previously received a five-star Bharat NCAP crash-test rating, giving buyers additional confidence in its safety credentials.

IMAGE: With a standard 55kWh battery, the updated Curvv EV offers stronger value for buyers.

Performance and Everyday Usability

The Curvv EV offers City, Eco and Sport driving modes, allowing drivers to choose between relaxed everyday driving and a more responsive experience.

The larger 55kWh battery pack is now standard across the range, simplifying the buying decision for customers who want the bigger battery without having to move to a particular variant.

For daily use, the Curvv EV's combination of electric power, practical boot space and useful technology makes it suitable as a family car as well as a city-friendly EV.

ALSO READ: Why the Tata Curvv Base Variants Could Now Be the Smartest Buy

Verdict: A More Attractive Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV Series X is not a major facelift.

Tata has largely retained the design and cabin layout that made the original model distinctive.

Instead, the company has concentrated on improving the areas that matter most to buyers -- features, pricing, practicality and value for money.

The simplified two-variant lineup makes the range easier to understand, while the standard 55kWh battery gives buyers a more straightforward choice.

The addition of features to lower variants also makes the Curvv EV more appealing to customers who do not want to spend on the top-spec version.

There are still a few shortcomings. The lack of telescopic steering adjustment, no third rear headrest and some missing convenience features prevent the cabin from being perfect.

Competition is also becoming tougher as newer electric SUVs enter the market.

However, the Curvv EV continues to have one major advantage: it looks different.

At Rs 16.99 lakh onwards, the Tata Curvv EV combines distinctive coupe-SUV styling, a practical 500-litre boot, a larger standard battery, strong safety equipment and an impressive list of features.

For buyers who want an electric SUV that looks stylish without sacrificing everyday practicality, the updated Curvv EV makes a strong case for itself.

More than a facelift, it is a better-equipped, better-priced and more value-focused version of an already distinctive electric SUV.