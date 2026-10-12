Tata Aeris Replaces Tigor With Enhanced Features And Design

The new Tata Aeris, a sub-compact sedan, which replaces the Tigor, promises enhanced features, superior ride quality, and advanced technology.

IMAGE: The Tata Aeris dazzles in its Dandeli Drizzle colour which is a muted lavender/purple hue which keeps changing according to the light falling on it. All Photographs and Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Key Points The Tata Aeris effectively replaces the Tigor, bringing updated aesthetics, tech enhancements, and noticeable ride quality tweaks.

Key interior features include a 360-degree camera with DVR function, ventilated front seats, and surprisingly spacious rear legroom.

The Aeris boasts a robust safety suite, coming equipped with 6 airbags and connected tech out of the box.

Its impressive suspension setup and stable chassis provide a comfortable and confident drive over varied terrains.

The manual range of the Tata Aeris starts at ₹5.29 Lakh, with the top-spec Manual Accomplished variant priced at ₹8.19 Lakh ex-showroom.

Tata's sub-compact sedan lineup gets a major identity update with the launch of the Tata Aeris, effectively stepping in to replace the Tigor.

Dressed in an eye-catching Dandelion Drizzle shade, this compact sub 4 metre sedan comes with updated aesthetics, tech enhancements, and noticeable ride quality tweaks.

We drove it in its top-tier Manual petrol variant called the Accomplished, here is the full breakdown video of how the Aeris performs on city streets, broken roads, and beyond.

WATCH: The first drive of the Tata Aeris Petrol (MT).

Exterior & Design: Fresh Identity with Sleek Touches

The overall silhouette remains compact and approachable, but Tata has added key visual upgrades:

Rear Light Bar & Glass Work: The rear gets a modern connected design element. While the actual illuminated light clusters aren't physically continuous across the width, a sleek glass panel connects them to give it a unified tail-light look.

Boot Space & Spare Wheel: Boot capacity remains generous with 419b Litres, easily accommodating luggage for long weekend trips and more. Tucked beneath the floor is an R13 spare wheel, which is smaller than the standard road wheels.

Wheel Setup: Unlike the iCNG which runs on 14- inch wheels, the Petrol rides on 15-inch alloy wheels that manage rough terrain with remarkable poise.

Cabin, Features & Practicality

Similar to the iCNG version, unlocking the car reveals a refreshed interior setup. The only difference is the centre console, which holds the manual gear shifter:

Dashboard & Steering Design: The top manual variant includes a push-button start/stop. The steering wheel features a matte finish (moving away from the illuminated shiny badge found Tata vehicles).

Infotainment & Camera System: A standout tech addition is the 360-degree camera setup with HD-quality resolution.

It also features a built-in DVR function, which continuously records the surroundings while driving and can be manually toggled off.

And in an accident/crash situation, there will be a 2-minute video before the crash and 3 minutes of footage after the crash recorded from all the 4 sides of the car.

No worries about insurance claims now. Dashcams should actually be standard in all vehicles now.

Seating Comfort & Ventilation: Interior comfort gets a massive boost over the Tigor, just like the iCNG version. Upfront, there is improved thigh and lumbar support.

Crucially, the ventilated front seats cool both the seat base and the back, a huge plus for warm driving conditions.

Rear Seat Legroom: Rear legroom is surprisingly spacious. Even with the driver's seat pushed back to accommodate a taller driver, passenger knees have plenty of clearance.

Under-thigh support in the rear is average, but keeping your legs tucked in keeps you comfortable.

Safety Suite: Comes equipped with 6 airbags and connected tech out of the box.

The infotainment and MID cluster, which are an "island-style" screen dash design, remain a subjective point, some drivers might feel it leans slightly "toyish" in aesthetics, though it does stay functional.

Drive Impressions & Suspension Performance

Under the hood, the petrol engine delivers clean power delivery suited for both city commuting and highway cruising.

Ride Quality & Suspension: The suspension setup is impressive. Tested across broken tarmac, gravel, and unpaved patches, the 15-inch wheels and suspension soak up road imperfections smoothly without unsettling the cabin.

Handling & Stability: The chassis stays stable on patchy roads and high-speed stretches alike, offering a noticeably tighter, more confident drive compared to its predecessor.

Audio System: The onboard audio system punches above its weight, delivering solid bass, good punch, and clear staging across music genres. Do see the complete video above to expeience it.

The connected taillight will surely make the Aeris stand out in traffic. Both the Petrol and the iCNG variants get it.

Pricing & Variant Overview

The Tata Aeris manual range costs across accessible price points, starting at ₹5.29 Lakh for the base variant and going up to ₹8.19 Lakh for the Manual Accomplished (Top Spec), which we drove. Here, the AMT will go up to ₹8.74 Lakh ex-showroom, making this a sub 10 Lakh vehicle.

Our Conclusion

The Tata Aeris succeeds as a feature-rich, comfortable compact sedan. With standout additions like full front-seat ventilation, 360-degree DVR recording, impressive rough-road handling, and spacious rear legroom, it serves as a well-rounded package for daily driving and long commutes alike.

If Tata continues to sharpen its after-sales service experience, the Aeris has all the right ingredients to be a strong contender in its segment.