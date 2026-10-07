Tata Aeris ICNG: Premium Features Meet Practicality And Innovation

Discover how the all-new Tata Aeris iCNG redefines the CNG sedan segment with its innovative twin-cylinder technology, premium comfort features, and impressive driving dynamics, offering a compelling package for Indian car buyers.

WATCH: The first drive experience of the Tata Aeris iCNG in its Nitro Crimson colour in Faridabad. Video: Yash Kumar Singh and Shubham Tewari

Key Points The Tata Aeris iCNG features a modernised exterior, evolving from the Tigor, with a flared front bumper and prominent iCNG badging.

Its innovative twin-cylinder CNG technology is tucked flat beneath the load floor, preserving maximum usable boot space, a significant advantage for CNG vehicles.

The interior offers premium comfort features like ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, and responsive infotainment with wireless charging.

The Aeris iCNG provides a smooth, progressive driving experience with soft suspension tuning, absorbing road imperfections effectively.

Competitively priced between ₹6.29 Lakh and ₹9.79 Lakh (ex-showroom), it offers features rarely seen in its segment, positioning it as a strong contender.

Stepping out in the blistering heat of Faridabad, the all-new Tata Aeris iCNG immediately makes a distinct visual statement. Evolving from the Tigor's design foundation, the Aeris brings a sharper, modernised exterior persona.

The front fascia is headlined by a new flared front bumper, a shiny blacked-out grille, sleek looking DRLs, and neatly recessed fog lamps.

Riding on 14-inch steel wheels with dual-tone paint options, the rear features a redesigned bumper assembly, prominent iCNG badging and a completely new connected taillight which stands out.

A standout feature at the rear is the boot construction.

Tata has implemented a hydraulic strut setup for the boot lid, eliminating obstructive curved hinges which you mostly see in Sedans.

Combined with Tata's innovative twin-cylinder CNG technology tucked flat beneath the load floor, the Aeris maintains maximum usable boot space without sacrificing cargo utility.

Interior Features And Technology

Inside, the cabin features a dual-tone layout wrapped in bright grey and stone grey shades, complemented by textured fabric across the dashboard.

To solve common real-world annoyances like smudges and fingerprints, Tata has updated the centre console and floating armrest with a sleek matte finish, which continues on to the steering wheel.

This did take some time, but it grew on us as the day went by.

The Infotainment screen was surprisingly highly responsive to touch, and the dual mobile holders, along with one wireless charging pad is also a first in a vehicle in this segment.

The most comforting in the Tata Aeris is the Ventilated Front Seats with its extra thigh support. The ventilation is not just on the bottom but on the back as well.

We tried these in severe heat conditions in Faridabad, and they kept us cool and comfortable throughout the time we were seated inside the car.

Driving Performance And Ride Quality

On the move, the Aeris iCNG handles rough mud patches with ease. The suspension tuning leans towards soft and plush, absorbing road imperfections without creating unwanted cabin bounce.

On open highway stretches, the engine and gearbox setup favour smooth, progressive driving.

Rather than flooring the pedal. When cruising in top gear, engine refinement remains composed.

For drivers looking for spirited overtakes, engaging manual mode via the paddle shifters allows you to drop gears quickly and access peak power output with a surprisingly sporty note.

And here, while driving, is where we encountered the maximum questions from onlookers.

"What is the price.. Kitna deti hai… What is the average fuel economy in iCNG".

But there was one group that really scared us at first! The Haryana Police!

Their Patrol Car, which was tailing us on and off sometimes, took a sudden U-turn to come right behind us while we had stopped beside the highway. But to our surprise.. They actually just wanted to see the car. Get the feel inside.

After a good chat, which lasted a few minutes, they were more than happy to give a thumbs up to the iCNG variant of the Tata Aeris.

Do see the full video above.

Ergonomics And Practicality Assessment

Section Practicality & Comfort Rating Key Takeaways Front Passenger Space Mixed Great cooling via ventilated seats and targeted AC vents. However, the lower housing of the floating armrest in the front can keep hitting tall drivers' and passengers' knees. Rear Seat Space (2 Passengers) Mixed Excellent headroom, comfortable seat recline, but no under-thigh support. Rear Seat Space (3 Passengers) Good for City Drives Accommodates three adults for short city trips smoothly. Minimal floor hump interference, though long-distance journeys are best suited for two.

Conclusion

Since this was only an initial drive, a comprehensive fuel economy test will have to wait for a longer road trip.

In the meantime, let us focus on the two biggest factors driving purchase decisions for the Tata Aeris iCNG: pricing and overall comfort.

Ranging from ₹6.29 lakh to ₹9.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Aeris iCNG stands out by offering rare segment-first features, such as ventilated seats, paddle shifters, twin-cylinder boot space, and a 360-degree camera. All while delivering a smooth, well-sorted ride.

Now all Tata needs to do is improve its after sales. And they just might have a winner in this segment.

Will the Tata Aeris give competition to the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire? What do you think?

PS: Tata Cars has stated that the Tata Aeris will not be sold to commercial fleets.