Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to company dealers rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year to 3,77,689 units in February, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives The total passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,70,786 units in February 2024. Total two-wheeler dispatches, however, witnessed a dip of 9 per cent year-on-year to 13,84,605 units last month. Total sales stood at 15,20,761 units in February last year.