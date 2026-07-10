Nissan Tekton First Look: Bold SUV Debut

While the starting price is the same as the Duster at Rs 10.4 lakh, the top-end is slightly cheaper at Rs 18.5 lakh for the 1.3l automatic.

Photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points Nissan has re-entered India's competitive compact SUV segment with the Tekton, targeting buyers in the Rs 10-25 lakh category.

The Tekton features distinctive Nissan-inspired styling, 212mm ground clearance and a premium exterior despite sharing its platform with the Duster.

Cabin equipment includes Google built-in navigation, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control and six airbags.

Buyers can choose between two turbo-petrol engines with manual or DCT gearbox options, but there is no diesel or hybrid.

Priced from Rs 10.4 lakh to Rs 18.5 lakh, the Tekton aims to attract buyers through aggressive pricing and strong feature value.

The compact SUV segment is the most popular genre in India and everyone wants to be a part of this.

Hence, there are more than a dozen or so cars available in that price bracket between Rs 10 and 25 lakh.

For any carmaker this is the segment to be in and generate volumes.

Hence, it's no surprise that Nissan has again entered this space after the Terrano with the Tekton. Here is our first look straight from the launch floor.

Looks different from the Duster on which it is based on

The Tekton scores crucial points with its styling and lineage, which ties in with the legendary Nissan Patrol SUV which is very popular in markets like the Middle East.

The proportions are bold and the stance is largely spot on with clean surfacing plus ample road presence.

With a ground clearance of 212 mm it stands tall and that helps too. The Tekton gets a different front end and alloys while to our eyes it looks more premium than the Duster.

Interiors are feature packed as expected

With a length of 4348 mm and a wheelbase of 2657 mm, the Tekton is pretty spacious even if not being the benchmark here.

That said, the cabin looks premium with its dual tone upholstery with a radical colour choice.

The design is similar to the Duster with an inch screen and a digital instrument cluster.

Features include Google built-in navigation, 360-degree camera, dual zone climate control, dual powered seats, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, 6 airbags and more.

Doesn't get the hybrid but two turbo petrols

Unlike the Duster, there is no strong hybrid, instead it gets a 1.0l turbo petrol with 100 bhp and a 1.3l turbo petrol with 163 bhp.

The 1.0l only has a 6-speed manual gearbox while the 1.3l turbo has either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT with a wet clutch for our conditions.

Mileage is 19.4 kmpl for the 1.0l manual while the 1.3l automatic delivers 18.5 kmpl along with the manual at 17.8 kmpl.

There is no diesel available, which might be a bit of a disadvantage as well.

Aggressive pricing will help

While the starting price is the same as the Duster at Rs 10.4 lakh, the top-end is slightly cheaper at Rs 18.5 lakh for the 1.3l automatic.

While competition is very high, the Tekton might just have enough to carve its own niche in this segment and give Nissan a much-needed sales hit.

While there is no diesel or a hybrid, the aggressive pricing could tempt buyers here.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff