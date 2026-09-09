Nexon as Osprey: Tata Motors expands South Africa portfolio

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) is strategically expanding its international footprint by launching the Nexon, rebranded as Osprey, in South Africa, a move set to significantly boost its export volumes and solidify India's position as a major automotive export hub.

IMAGE: Tata Motors Nexon sold as Osprey in South Africa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tata

Key Points Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has launched the Nexon, sold as the Osprey, in South Africa, expanding its portfolio to five models.

The compact SUV is priced from Rand 249,900 (Rs 14.78 lakh) and is available in three variants.

TMPV's exports nearly quadrupled in FY26 to 10,201 units, with South Africa being the largest contributor to this growth.

The company aims for a 70-100 per cent growth in exports in FY27, potentially exceeding 20,000 units.

South Africa is a key market due to its high dependence on imported vehicles, with India being the largest source of light vehicle imports.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has expanded its South Africa portfolio with the launch of the Nexon, which will be sold there as the Osprey.

This comes as the automaker steps up its overall exports business which nearly quadrupled (in number) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY26.

The Osprey becomes Tata Motors’ fifth passenger vehicle offering in South Africa, joining the Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier.

Priced from Rand 249,900 (Rs 14.78 lakh), the compact SUV will be offered in three variants.

Tata had re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market in August 2025 after a six-year absence, with Motus Holdings as its distribution partner.

Boosting Export Volumes

For Tata Motors, South Africa has already emerged as an important part of a broader attempt to build its passenger vehicle export business.

TMPV exported 10,201 vehicles in FY26, nearly four times the 2,693 units exported in FY25, according to its annual report.

The company said its re-entry into South Africa was the largest contributor to this growth.

It currently has a presence across five international markets -- South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Bhutan.

The momentum continued in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data shows TMPV exported 2,432 passenger vehicles during April-June 2026, compared with 1,035 units a year earlier, an increase of around 135 per cent Y-o-Y.

Future Growth Targets

The company is targeting another sharp increase in exports this year.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of TMPV, said during the company's FY26 results call that exports could grow 70-100 per cent in FY27, depending on the production ramp-up and additions to its South African portfolio.

"Last year we had a four times jump in exports... to 10,000-plus units. And, this year also we are targeting anywhere between 70 per cent to 100 per cent kind of growth," Chandra added.

At the upper end of that guidance, Tata Motors' passenger vehicle exports could cross 20,000 units in FY27.

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South Africa Market Opportunity

The South Africa expansion comes as the market offers an attractive opportunity for Indian carmakers because of its high dependence on imported vehicles and the established position of India as its biggest sourcing base.

South Africa sold 422,463 passenger cars in calendar 2025, according to NAAMSA, the country’s automotive industry body.

Imports accounted for 82.8 per cent of passenger-car sales, translating into around 350,000 vehicles.

India also has a strong presence in South Africa’s broader light-vehicle import market, which includes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

South Africa imported 391,287 light vehicles in 2025, up 28.6 per cent from 304,175 units in 2024.

India was the largest source, supplying 219,796 vehicles, or 56.2 per cent of these imports, followed by China with 91,326 units, or 23.3 per cent.

Several global automakers have established India as a production hub for small and entry-level cars, segments that have grown in popularity in South Africa, according to NAAMSA. Competition from China is also rising.

TMPV had also indicated at its investor day that it planned to scale up South African volumes through additional launches while entering new major markets across continents.

This is the making international business a more meaningful contributor to its passenger vehicle operations.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff