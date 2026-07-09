New Toyota Hilux Set To Redefine India's Pick-Up Segment

The highly anticipated new generation Toyota Hilux is set to launch in India in July this year with significant upgrades, premium features, and a powerful mild-hybrid diesel engine, aiming to capture the Indian pick-up truck market.

IMAGE: The Next Generation Toyota Hilux that is expected to hit Indian roads at the end of 2026. Photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points The new Toyota Hilux, a globally renowned indestructible pick-up, is launching in India by Diwali.

It retains its tough IMV ladder frame platform but gains a more refined ride, electric power steering, and a butch appearance.

India will receive a 2.8-litre diesel engine with a mild-hybrid system, offering high wading depth and ground clearance.

The interior is significantly upgraded with a larger touchscreen, ADAS, 360-degree camera, powered seats, and more space.

Expected to start around Rs 40 lakh with standard 4x4, the new Hilux aims for greater success in the Indian market.

The Toyota Hilux has been an indestructible machine known for being the favourite of many all over the world, while in India it hasn't received the same admiration due to the lack of acceptance of pick-up trucks.

However, that has not stopped Toyota from bringing in the new generation version, armed with a tougher look, more premium features and electric power steering along with other upgrades. Here is a quick first look as the new Hilux gets ready for its India launch by Diwali this year.

Same Tough Underpinnings But With More Refinement

The Hilux does not let go of its famous IMV ladder frame platform, but now it has been updated for a better ride quality and, for the first time, an EV version globally.

The new Hilux also has gained a more butch appearance along with a sharper look taken from a Lexus, no doubt!

India will get the 2.8-litre diesel with a mild hybrid system linked to it, but despite a battery, wading depth and ground clearance remain high.

Crucially, this is also the first Hilux to get electric power steering, and that is a relief for parking the car or even driving at lower speeds.

Toyota has even tweaked the suspension for a more pliant ride quality and better refinement.

All-New Interiors Borrow Elements From The Land Cruiser

Inside, it isn't the old and outdated cabin as now the materials and the design have taken a jump while ample physical controls have been retained.

There is a larger touchscreen now and more features like ADAS, 360-degree camera, powered seats and more. The double cab configuration for the Indian market also has more space now in the second row.

India Isn't Getting The EV Version

Globally, there is a Hilux EV which adds in a larger battery beneath its ladder frame chassis. The battery pack is 59.2kwh and the range is around 250 km, which is quite less; hence, that's why it isn't coming here.

Expect a price increase over the earlier Hilux. With these changes, expect the new Hilux diesel to start around Rs 40 lakh, and it will come with 4x4 standard.

While the pick-up truck segment hasn't taken off in India, the Hilux in its new avatar could be a bigger success this time owing to its fresh styling and more premium interiors.