Mercedes open to expanding plug-in hybrids for more models

Mercedes-Benz India is strategically expanding its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) offerings, starting with the S 450e, to cater to luxury car buyers who seek an eco-friendly option without the range anxiety associated with fully electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz is betting on plug-in hybrids as a practical bridge for luxury car buyers not yet ready to go fully electric.

Mercedes-Benz India said plug-in hybrids could play a bigger role in its portfolio as most luxury-car buyers continue to favour conventional powertrains despite rising electric-vehicle adoption.

Plug-in hybrids offer the best of both worlds -- electric driving with the backup of a combustion engine.

IMAGE: Mercedes-Benz S 450e Plug-in Hybrid launched at Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom) in the presence of Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer, right, and the company's Sales and Marketing Vice President Brendon Sissing, Mumbai, June 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mercedes-Benz India launched its first plug-in hybrid, the S 450e, priced at ₹2.2 crore, offering a 115 km electric-only range.

The company aims to address 80% of luxury buyers who still prefer conventional powertrains due to EV range and charging anxieties.

Mercedes-Benz India is open to expanding plug-in hybrid technology to other models based on market demand and global portfolio options.

Globally, Mercedes saw a 9% rise in plug-in hybrid sales in 2025, offsetting softer battery electric vehicle volumes.

Local assembly of the S-Class plug-in hybrid in India is currently under evaluation for potential localisation next year.

With nearly four out of five luxury car buyers still opting for conventional powertrains despite rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption, Mercedes-Benz India on Monday signalled a bigger role for plug-in hybrids in its portfolio, saying it could introduce the technology in more models if demand strengthens.

The company also said plans to locally assemble the newly launched S-Class plug-in hybrid remain under evaluation ahead of a potential localisation next year.

Mercedes launched the S 450e, its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in India, priced at ₹2.2 crore (ex-showroom).

The flagship luxury sedan combines a 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a combined output of 435 horsepower and 680 Newton-metre torque, while offering a claimed electric-only range of around 115 kilometres.

Addressing Customer Concerns

The move comes as Mercedes seeks to address a segment of luxury buyers who remain hesitant to switch completely to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) because of concerns around charging infrastructure, range and ownership experience.

"Twenty per cent EV penetration in segments where we have EV offerings is a significant number and we are happy with it. However, 80 per cent of customers are still buying conventional powertrains. When we listen to them closely, there is still anxiety around charging, range, and EV ownership," Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India, told Business Standard.

"It offers the best of both worlds. It behaves like an electric car, while the combustion engine mitigates any range anxiety," Iyer said, describing the PHEV as a bridge between conventional internal combustion engines and fully EVs.

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Powertrain Strategy and Future Expansion

Mercedes currently offers petrol, diesel, and BEVs in India and follows what it describes as a "powertrain-agnostic" strategy.

Iyer said the company would allow customers to determine the pace of transition rather than push any particular technology.

Asked whether plug-in hybrids could be introduced in other Mercedes models, Iyer indicated the company was open to expanding the technology beyond the S-Class.

"The good part is we have options available in our global portfolio. Based on the demand, we will assess and then see," he said.

Mercedes already offers one of the industry's widest plug-in hybrid portfolios globally, spanning models such as the C-Class, E-Class, GLC, GLE, S-Class, and several Mercedes-AMG performance vehicles.

The technology has gained traction in Europe, where many buyers view plug-in hybrids as a practical middle ground between conventional engines and fully electric.

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Global Trends and Localisation Plans

The growing demand is reflected in Mercedes's global sales. The company reported that worldwide plug-in hybrid sales rose 9 per cent in 2025, helping offset softer BEV volumes.

IMAGE: The interiors of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Plug-In Hybrid. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mercedes-Benz India

Industry data also show that hybrids and plug-in hybrids continue to play an important role in the European market.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, hybrid vehicles accounted for 34.5 per cent of new car registrations in the European Union in 2025, making them the largest powertrain category. The company said EV demand continues to remain strong.

According to Iyer, Mercedes is approaching double-digit EV penetration across its overall portfolio, aided by the launch of the all-electric CLA in the entry luxury segment.

EV sales have grown in double digits in the first six months of calendar year 2026 compared with last year, he said.

"The CLA is sold out for the next three to four months. We are fighting for more allocations. The EQS sport utility vehicle is also unavailable for the next two to three months because of strong demand," Iyer said.

On localisation plans for the S-Class plug-in hybrid, Iyer said Mercedes has yet to take a final call.

"At this stage, we have not decided on the localisation aspect. What powertrain strategy we adopt at the time of localisation is still under discussion," he said.

Mercedes said the new S-Class features more than 2,700 new or updated components and is the first S-Class in India to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff