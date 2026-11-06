Green Luxury: The Electric GLC Arrives at ₹78.50 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has achieved a significant milestone by launching the locally assembled Electric GLC 400 4MATIC, the first vehicle in India based on the advanced MB.EA-M electric platform, setting a new benchmark for luxury EVs in the country.

IMAGE: The Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC 400 in Alpine Grey colour. Sleek lines, bold stance, and zero emissions. Ready for the Indian roads! All Photographs: Courtesy Deepankar Sadekar (Dippy)

Key Points Mercedes-Benz India launched the Electric GLC 400 4MATIC, priced at ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is the first vehicle in India built on Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation MB.EA-M electric platform and locally assembled at the Chakan facility.

The Electric GLC generated over 650+ Expressions of Interest within 36 hours of opening reservations on October 5, 2026.

The vehicle features a dual-motor 4MATIC all-wheel drive, a 94 kWh battery with up to 711 km range, and 800V fast-charging capability.

Customer deliveries for the GLC 400 4MATIC Electric commence in mid-November 2026.

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched the all-new Electric GLC 400 4MATIC, priced at ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is the first vehicle in India built on Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation MB.EA-M electric platform and assembled locally at the Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune, making this a critical step in the luxury EV space.

Even before its official market rollout, the Electric GLC saw 650+ bookings within just 36 hours of opening on October 5, 2026.

This Electric GLC 400 4MATIC will be assembled on a flexible production line alongside Mercedes’s ICE models at the Chakan plant. Mercedes-Benz has backed this expansion with an additional ₹200 crore investment in 2026, bringing the total cumulative investment in India to ₹3,200 crore.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar attend the roll-out alongside top global executives, including Mercedes-Benz Group AG Chairman Ola Källenius and CTO Dr Joerg Burzer. Photograph: Mercedes India

The Electric GLC 400 4MATIC features a dual-motor 4MATIC all-wheel drive setup outputting 360 kW (489 hp) and 800 Nm of torque, enabling 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.3 seconds with a top speed capped at 210 km/h.

The Exterior

IMAGE: Connected LED tail lamps and the signature 4MATIC badge at the rear.



Battery & Charging: It has a 94 kWh battery pack and an ARAI-certified combined WLTP range of up to 711 km. Its 800V architecture enables DC fast charging up to 330 kW, replenishing up to 303 km of range in 10 minutes under optimal conditions.

IMAGE: Perfectly proportioned: The aerodynamic silhouette of Mercedes-Benz’s new electric era.

Interior Tech & Software: Apart from the MB.OS vehicle architecture and the massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen in a locally assembled model, it also features the SKY CONTROL panoramic glass roof with illuminated stars and an illuminated front grille featuring 942 backlit pixels.

IMAGE: The front grille of the Electric GLC 400 4MATIC is made up of 942 animated polycarbonate backlit dots that illuminate the grille and animate it. The 3 star styled headlights too are sharp digital LED headlights with a better throw.



Public Charging Scheme: Mercedes-Benz has introduced B.CHARGE Public Charging Credits (2,500 kWh complementary credits valid for 24 months) as an optional alternative to the standard complementary AC wall-box charger.

The interior

IMAGE: Step inside, and the GLC 400 4MATIC Electric boasts of a massive MBUX Hyperscreen and futuristic ambient lighting.



IMAGE: Rich tan leather upholstery and generous legroom.



IMAGE: Command centre has rich leather trim, clean lines, and digital intelligence under one roof. All photographs: Kind Courtesy Deepankar Sadekar (Dippy)

Customer deliveries for the GLC 400 4MATIC Electric commence in mid-November 2026.