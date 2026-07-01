Meet the new Tata Sierra, India's fastest EV!

At an aggressive starting price of ₹18.79 lakh, the Tata Sierra.ev has a real-world range of 510 to 530 km with the 75 kWh battery pack on a single charge while the smaller 63 kWh battery coughs out a real-world range of 440 to 460 km, plus lifetime battery warranty as standard.

And with the intelligent Quad-Wheel Drive system pushing out 504 Nm of torque, the EV flies from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, says Rajesh Karkera.

IMAGE: The Tata Sierra.ev can be distinguished by its body coloured front grille just below the connected DRLs. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Key Points The Tata Sierra.ev, an all-electric SUV, has been officially launched, featuring a proprietary dual-motor All Wheel Drive system called QWD (Quad Wheel Drive).

A stock production Sierra.ev successfully conquered Tal Moreeb, a challenging dune in the UAE, making it the first stock production EV to achieve this feat.

The Sierra.ev offers a real-world range of 510-530 km with a 75 kWh battery pack (or 440-460 km with a 63 kWh option) and an express charge adding 250 km in 15 minutes.

Tata Motors is providing a lifetime battery warranty as standard for the Sierra.ev, emphasising peace of mind for owners.

The interior features a 'Living Room on Wheels' concept with a triple-screen 'Horizon View' layout, Dolby Atmos sound, and advanced connected car features, alongside a 540° camera system and ADAS for safety.

The Tata Sierra is officially back, and this time, it’s fully electric with a 4WD in the form of Tata’s proprietary dual-motor All Wheel Drive system called the QWD (Quad Wheel Drive).

At a massive launch event in Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, Tata Motors unveiled the All New Sierra.ev, blending the nostalgic DNA of the 1991 original with insane modern performance and luxury.

Ahead of its official launch, Tata gave the world a terrifying glimpse of what this SUV is truly capable of.

WATCH: The Tata Sierra.ev takes on the Tal Moreeb dune in the UAE. Video: Courtesy Tata Motors

In this gruelling test of raw performance, a stock production Sierra.ev took on Tal Moreeb, the legendary, unforgiving sand dunes in the UAE known for swallowing heavily modified V8 monsters.

Facing a brutal 50-degree incline of collapsing sand, the Sierra.ev has become the first stock production EV to conquer the summit, proving that it is engineered for absolute capability, not just styling stunts. Do note the number plate on the vehicle that conquered the dunes.

IMAGE: Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, with the Sierra.ev in Rishikesh Rapid colour.

Coming back to the launch, forget range anxiety, is what the Tatas are trying to say.

Tata has engineered the Sierra.ev specifically for unpredictable Indian road and weather conditions. And this has given the Sierra.ev a Real-World Range of 510 to 530 km with the 75 kWh battery pack on a single charge.

A smaller 63 kWh battery option is also available, which gives a real-world range of 440 to 460 km in a single charge. In addition, both batteries allow for an Express Charge, which adds 250 km of range in just 15 minutes if you are using a DC fast charger.

And with the intelligent Quad-Wheel Drive system pushing out 504 Nm of torque, it flies from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

But the best part is Tata is offering lifetime battery warranty as standard.

Inside: A Living Room on Wheels

The Legendary Sierra has always been famous for its massive glass windows and spacious cabin. But this new variant, which is not as big, compensates with its list of features. The front features a "Horizon View" triple-screen layout, keeping vital info directly in the driver's line of sight to reduce distraction.

The Sierra electric version turns the interior into a high-tech premium lounge, with a completely flat rear floor, rear sunblinds, and a "Boss Mode" button let you slide the front seat forward to truly stretch out.

Once inside, the smaller size as compared to the 1991 original is not felt. Not to mention the panoramic sunroof, which adds to the roominess.

The luggage space is a massive 622 litres, which is expandable to 1257 litres, plus the tailgate gets a gesture-controlled option.

The features on hand just pile up! Watch Movies, play multiplayer games with dedicated screen capability for 4 passengers.. All connected to give you an excellent immersive audio experience with the soundbar setup powered by Dolby Atmos and JBL.

But yes, you need the car to be parked to use the multiplayer options! And link your smartphones to use them as controllers for built-in multiplayer video games.

And you can order coffee, pay tolls, or recharge your Fastag using just your voice from inside the cabin! Plus, one more connected car app function from Tata Motors called DrivePay, to use for your payments.

Safety: Watching Your Back

Now this is where Tata Motors displayed a shocking visual. See the video below.

WATCH: Tata didn't just build a strong body; they built an intelligent network to protect your family. Video: Courtesy Tata Motors

As seen in the video, in emergency stopping situations, the ADAS will kick in and stop your vehicle before you hit anyone in the front, But still, if a vehicle hits you from behind, the car instantly locks its own brakes to prevent you from ramming into the vehicle ahead.

And not to forget, not 180, not 360, the Sierra.ev gets you a 540° camera system that lets you see all around the car and visually right through the floor to see what’s directly below the car.

Price, Variants, and Delivery

Tata Motors is now making premium experiences highly accessible by offering high-end car features like the 12-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels, and Ultra Glide suspension as standard across all variants, right from the base model.

The starting price: An aggressive ₹18.79 lakh (introductory offer, ex-showroom Mumbai).

Tata Motors also previewed the Sierra.ev Sanctuary, a rugged, near-silent version custom-built for zero-emission wildlife safaris. Let's hope others follow suit and make this a reality, as all our safaris still run on diesel.

Bookings for the Sierra.ev are now open, and deliveries start on July 15, 2026.

Watch this space for the drive review to be out soon.