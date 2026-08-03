Maruti, VinFast, Tesla Drive Expansion in India's EV Market

India's electric passenger vehicle market is experiencing significant growth and a broadening competitive landscape, with new entrants like Maruti Suzuki, VinFast, and Tesla capturing substantial market share and driving incremental registrations in the first half of 2026.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, VinFast/Meta

Key Points Maruti Suzuki, VinFast, and Tesla collectively registered 12,244 electric vehicles in H1 2026, securing an 8.1 per cent market share and contributing 18 per cent to incremental registrations.

Overall e-PV registrations in India surged by 81.6 per cent year-on-year to 151,050 units during January-June 2026.

Maruti Suzuki led the new entrants with 6,386 registrations (4.2% share), followed by VinFast with 5,622 (3.7% share), and Tesla with 236 vehicles.

Despite new competition, Tata Motors maintained its leadership with approximately 38 per cent market share, while Mahindra & Mahindra significantly increased its share to 22.5 per cent.

The entry of new players is expanding the e-PV market by attracting more mainstream buyers, intensifying competition based on product execution, pricing, and after-sales support.

Relatively new entrants are beginning to establish a foothold in India’s electric passenger vehicle (e-PV) market.

Maruti Suzuki, VinFast and Tesla together registered 12,244 vehicles in the first half of calendar 2026, capturing an 8.1 per cent share of the segment and accounting for 18 per cent of the incremental registrations during the period, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) Research data.

Overall e-PV registrations rose 81.6 per cent year-on-year to 151,050 units during January-June 2026, from 83,190 units a year earlier.

New Players' Market Impact

Maruti Suzuki registered 6,386 electric vehicles during the six-month period, giving it a 4.2 per cent market share.

VinFast followed with 5,622 registrations and a 3.7 per cent share, while Tesla registered 236 vehicles.

The newcomers only gathered momentum in the second quarter of 2026.

Maruti’s e-PV registrations rose from 1,460 units in the first quarter to 4,926 units in the second, while VinFast’s volumes increased from 1,630 to 3,992 units.

Together, the two companies captured 10.3 per cent of the e-PV market in the second quarter, up from 4.8 per cent in the first.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects e-PV penetration to increase to 6-8 per cent of passenger vehicle sales in FY27, from 4.4 per cent in FY26, supported by new model launches.

It said the segment would remain dynamic, with market-share gains depending largely on the success of new products, similar to the internal-combustion-engine vehicle market.

“India’s EV market continues to demonstrate healthy growth potential, with adoption increasingly supported by favourable ownership cost, improving use-case economics, a widening range of vehicle offerings, and rising consumer acceptance,” said Shruti Saboo, director, corporates, Ind-Ra.

Competitive Landscape Shifts

The entry of new players intensified competition without dislodging market leader Tata Motors.

The company retained a market share of about 38 per cent as registrations grew broadly in line with the market, rising 82 per cent year-on-year to 57,665 units in H12026.

Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the biggest gainer among established manufacturers.

Registrations increased 146 per cent to 33,982 units, lifting its market share to 22.5 per cent from 16.6 per cent, a gain of 5.9 percentage points.

Competitive pressure was more visible at JSW MG Motor.

While registrations increased 18 per cent to 31,741 units, growth lagged the overall market, causing its share to fall to 21 per cent from 32.3 per cent.

Hyundai’s share declined to 1.8 per cent from 5.1 per cent as registrations fell 36.5 per cent to 2,718 units.

Consequently, the combined market share of the three largest manufacturers declined to 81.7 per cent in H12026 from 87 per cent a year earlier, indicating a broadening competitive landscape.

Market Expansion and Future Outlook

“The data suggests new entrants are expanding the electric passenger-vehicle market rather than merely taking volumes from incumbents.

"A wider product range and the entry of manufacturers with established brands and distribution networks are drawing more mainstream buyers into the segment,” said a Mumbai-based automobile analyst.

“At the same time, the decline in the top three’s combined share suggests competition will increasingly be determined by product execution, pricing and after-sales support,” the analyst added.

Growth accelerated as the half progressed. E-PV registrations increased 68 per cent year-on-year to 64,361 units in the first quarter and 93.2 per cent to 86,689 units in the second, Fada Research data showed.

June registrations more than doubled to 31,823 units, the highest monthly volume during the period.

However, established manufacturers continued to account for most of the market’s expansion.

Excluding Maruti, VinFast and Tesla, e-PV registrations would still have grown about 67 per cent, suggesting the newcomers supplemented rather than solely drove the market’s growth.