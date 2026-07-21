Maruti Suzuki announces price hike of up to Rs 30,000 across models from August

India's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is set to increase vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 across all models from August 2026, a move necessitated by the continuous rise in input costs.

IMAGE: Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales Partho Bannerjee, left, and actor Kartik Aryan at the launch of a new marketing campaign for the Maruti Brezza at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maruti Suzuki India will implement a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 across its entire model portfolio.

The price increase is scheduled to take effect from August 2026.

The company attributes the decision to a continuous and sustained increase in input costs.

Maruti Suzuki has attempted cost reduction measures but is now compelled to pass on a portion of the increased costs.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles across models by up to Rs 30,000 from August to partially offset the sustained increase in input costs.

Reasons for the Price Adjustment

The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000," it said.

The increase in prices will come into effect from August 2026.

"For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures," it added.

Impact on Consumers and Market

However, with inflationary pressure at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment continuing, the company said it is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible.

The company sells a range of cars and SUVs from entry-level S-Presso to premium utility vehicle Invicto priced between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 28.70 lakh (ex-showroom).