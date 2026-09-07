Maruti Suzuki to hike prices by up to Rs 20,000 on select models, third time since May

Maruti Suzuki India is set to implement its third price hike since May, increasing prices on select models by up to Rs 20,000 from September 2026, driven by persistent rises in input costs and inflationary pressures.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Maruti Suzuki India will increase prices on selected models by up to Rs 20,000, effective September 2026.

This marks the third price hike by the car market leader since May.

The company attributes the price increase to continuous and sustained rises in input costs and elevated inflationary burdens.

Maruti Suzuki has attempted to mitigate cost impacts through reduction measures but is now constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced another hike in prices of select models by up to Rs 20,000 -- its third hike since May -- to be effective from this month, citing rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

Reasons for the Price Adjustment

The previous two price hikes announced by the company were for models across its portfolio.

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said, "In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices on selected models by up to Rs 20,000.

"This increase in prices would come into effect in September 2026".

Mitigating Cost Impact

The company said for the past few months, it has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures.

"However, with inflationary burdens at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment enduring, the company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible," Maruti Suzuki India added.