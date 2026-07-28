Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo: Driving into a New Segment

While the new Brezza keeps its tried and tested 1.5 litre NA engine, there is now an additional 1.0l turbo petrol unit with a 6-speed manual gearbox to tempt younger buyers, points out Somnath Chatterjee.

The Brezza from Maruti Suzuki has, till now, only had a single petrol engine but that was enough for it to gain significant volumes while slowly but surely, there has been a gradual shift with younger car buyers preferring a turbo petrol as seen with the other cars in its class which offer this powertrain option.

Hence, while the new Brezza keeps its tried and tested 1.5 litre NA engine, there is now an additional 1.0l turbo petrol unit with a 6-speed manual gearbox to tempt younger buyers.

We drove this new variant in Mumbai for a quick drive review.

IMAGE: The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza does look similar to the outgoing version. The change is noticed only when seen up close at the front fascia and the fog lamp housing. The red inserts represent the new 1L Turbo Boosterjet version. Photograph: Somnath Chatterjee

Maruti did not want to mess with a successful design

The Brezza is already a success and Maruti toned down the facelift to a few cosmetic bits so as to keep this successful recipe going.

Hence, the new Brezza has a different grille, bumpers and alloys while there is specific turbo badging along with two new colours.

The basic design remains and it does look bigger than rivals with the boxy lines plus the broad shoulders.

Interiors gain some new features

IMAGE: The interior gets a new dual tone finish, and what's new is the introduction of the much-needed 6th gear. Photograph: Somnath Chatterjee

The interiors, meanwhile, have bigger changes with a new 10-inch touchscreen with a more modern layout along with an improved 360-degree camera and in-built apps plus connected car technology of course.

Importantly, there are ventilated seats on offer along with an air purifier plus ambient lighting.

Some features like a single pane sunroof, a heads-up display remain but there is now the addition of some ADAS features while not being a full ADAS suite.

Space remains the same which is actually more than rivals -- especially at the rear seat.

Turbo petrol has a linear power delivery

IMAGE: The 2026 Brezza gets 2 engine options in Petrol. The 1.5L K15C engine and the 1.0 L Turbo Booster DiTC engine, and the 1.5L S-CNG. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The 1.0l turbo petrol makes more power over the Fronx with 110bhp and 170Nm while there is a new 6-speed manual.

The engine is refined and quiet while being smooth too.

The 6-speed manual has an easy clutch to use and isn't snappy while the gearshift is slightly heavy but direct.

The important thing is that turbo lag is masked well and there is enough torque for a relaxed city drive without resorting to multiple downshifts.

On the other hand, the turbo petrol has a linear and a gradual built up of power which has been tuned for city use plus with a keen eye on fuel efficiency.

The extra gear also helps with cruising at highway speeds and will help in efficiency which incidentally is above 20 kmpl claimed for the turbo manual (expect 12-14 kmpl in the real world).

There is no automatic on the turbo petrol though, as that only comes with the naturally aspirated petrol unit.

We also like the ride quality which is less sharp than rivals while the ground clearance too is enough while being more of a proper SUV rather than a jacked-up crossover.

Handling, meanwhile, is neutral with some body roll but is controlled nevertheless.

An improved product while turbo will add to the sales

IMAGE: The rear of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is very much similar to the outgoing model, and houses a 328L boot space. Photograph: Somnath Chatterjee

The new Brezza with the turbo petrol will certainly add to its sales tally, while this is more for enthusiast-oriented drivers who like a manual gearbox as well as the turbo petrol.

The automatic 1.5 NA petrol remains a more convenience-oriented choice, while overall, the Brezza turbo becomes more fun in its new avatar.

Prices start at Rs 7.4 lakh ex-showroom.